10 Striking Photos of Diana Ross to Celebrate Her Birthday

Diana Ross is a Hollywood icon with one amazing voice. But, it isn't just her musical talents as a former member of 1960s musical trio The Supremes, and later as a solo artist, that make her a superstar in our eyes.
For one, the singer's fearless personality and tell-it-like-it-is attitude have left us enamored by her for decades. Second, Ross's sultry style and striking beauty cannot be overlooked. No matter the occasion, she manages to pull off extreme glamour like no one else. Throughout her career, Ross has redefined fierce, fabulous, and soulful style for generations of women.
VIDEO: 8 Things You Didn't Know About Tracee Ellis Ross
Today, the singer turns 73. In honor of her life and artistic legacy, we've rounded up our favorite photos of Ross in which her fabulous beauty looks are on full display.
-
1. In 1987
Ross looked red-hot in a voluminous dress while posing for a portrait in Los Angeles.
-
2. In 1987
Wowza! Talk about fabulous. The singer was styled to perfection for this Los Angeles-based photo shoot.
-
3. In 1987
Wearing a white gown and colorful eyeshadow, Ross looked gorgeous while posing for this on-point portrait.
-
4. In 1984
Who knew fruit could be such a chic accessory? Here, Ross looks like a tropical goddess.
-
5. In 1981
The singer wore a slinky, sexy dress while attending the Carousel Ball Benefiting the Children's Diabetes Foundation in Denver.
-
6. In 1975
Hats off to Ross in this photo in which she epitomizes '70s chic.
-
7. In 1975
Talk about fabulous. Ross is a '70s goddess in this photo.
-
8. In 1973
Ross rocked a fur coat in this stylish portrait.
-
9. In 1972
Here, Ross is shown in the biographical drama Lady Sings the Blues, based on singer Billie Holiday.