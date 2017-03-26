10 Striking Photos of Diana Ross to Celebrate Her Birthday

Diana Ross is a Hollywood icon with one amazing voice. But, it isn't just her musical talents as a former member of 1960s musical trio The Supremes, and later as a solo artist, that make her a superstar in our eyes.

For one, the singer's fearless personality and tell-it-like-it-is attitude have left us enamored by her for decades. Second, Ross's sultry style and striking beauty cannot be overlooked. No matter the occasion, she manages to pull off extreme glamour like no one else. Throughout her career, Ross has redefined fierce, fabulous, and soulful style for generations of women.

Today, the singer turns 73. In honor of her life and artistic legacy, we've rounded up our favorite photos of Ross in which her fabulous beauty looks are on full display.