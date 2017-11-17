10 Times Demi Moore Twinned with Her Look-Alike Daughters

Demi Moore may be 55-years-old but, guys, the woman does not age. Seriously! Take it from her daughters Rumer, Scout, and Tallulah Willis, who at 29, 26, and 23 years old, respectively, are starting to look like their mom more than ever these days.

VIDEO: Rumer Willis's Beauty Transformation

Moore married Bruce Willis in November 1987, and the duo welcomed their daughters in 1988, 1991, and 1994. Although Moore and Willis have split since then, the pair regularly come together for their children, as when they were spotted supporting Rumer during her stint on Broadway's Chicago as Roxie Hart.

With a full career and family life, we can't understand how Moore always manages to arrive looking completely poised, put-together, and downright radiant. Take a look below for her most #twinning moments with Rumer, Scout, and Tallulah, who have a wonderfully talented and gorgeous role model in their mom.