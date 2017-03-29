Courteney Cox's Tween Daughter Stars in a Music Video, Gives Us Déjà Vu

Making it in Hollywood is a tricky task. It helps when your parents are both famous actors, yes; however, establishing yourself in show business is no small feat.

It seems that Courteney Cox and David Arquette’s 12-year-old daughter, Coco, is getting a jumpstart on her career—the up-and-comer is following in her mom’s footsteps and starring in a music video.

In case you missed it: pre-NBC, Cox was known as the blue-eyed Bruce Springsteen fan in The Boss’s 1984 “Dancing in the Dark” music video.

We swear it’s déjà vu! Courteney and David’s mini-me stars as a fun-loving tween adventuring with her pal (Matthew RC Taylor) in the music video for singer MONOGEM’s “Wild.” Watch the full video above.

Courtesy of Vevo

When Coco stepped out with her mom back in October, we were convinced she looked exactly like her Scream star father. But watching Coco in this video, we’re seeing more and more of the Friends alum in her features.

RELATED: Could Courteney Cox’s Airy Malibu Home Be Any More Beautiful?

P.S.: Is Coco about to rob a liquor store?! This music vid truly lives up to its name!

This isn't Coco's first turn as a music video star. Last summer Arquette both inspired and starred in the video for Foy Vance's "Coco," which Mom directed.

Watch that video above.