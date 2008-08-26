Mar 16, 2018 @ 2:00 PM
C'Mon Tell Us! What TV Show Would You Love to Guest Star On?
-
1. Leighton Meester
"Ugly Betty. It would be really funny if Blair showed up on that show for one episode!"
-With reporting by Bronwyn Barnes, Kimberly Lansing and Andrea Simpson
-
2. America Ferrera
"Dancing With the Stars. I can't dance like they can, but [I can do] crazy dancing, mirror dancing, car dancing. I'm good at all of those!"
-
3. Molly Sims
"Mad Men is genius. I'd probably want to be a character like the one January Jones plays. I love the styling, the acting, it's phenomenal."
-
4. Taylor Momsen
"Law and Order: SVU is my favorite show ever. I'd want to play a really messed up character. Not the victim, the creepy person. Just because I'd want it to be so different from Jenny."
-
5. Josh Duhamel
"Family Guy. I'd play Brian's brother. That would be perfect."
-
6. Anna Ortiz
"Heroes. I always play a bad guy, so I guess I'd want to play a hero. I was going to say villain because they're always more fun, but I'd like to play a good guy for once."
-
7. Jessica Szohr
"The Office. I would be the receptionist and just sit there to watch the whole show unfold. I couldn't fire Pam because I like her too much, so I'd be like, 'Pam, you go work in the office and I'll work reception.'"
-
8. Heather Tom"I love Grey's Anatomy because it's the closest thing we have to a soap opera on prime time. My sister-in-law is a doctor who works in an ER and she's like, 'This is fully fake. When we haven't slept in 36 hours we aren't thinking about boyfriends!'"
-
9. David Duchovny
"World's Deadliest Catch. For obvious reasons."
