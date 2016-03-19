Chrissy Teigen's Maternity Style Secret? This Simple Shoe

The growing pains of any woman’s pregnancy are enough to throw up the white flag and rely on a handy pair of flip-flops until it’s time to give labor. But if you're looking to bump up (no pun intended) your maternity style, look no further than Chrissy Teigen, who since sharing the news of her pregnancy back in October has turned heads repeatedly in a mix of form-fitting sheer dresses and perfectly-fitted bodysuits that reflect her minimal, neutrally-toned style. (It helps that the expectant beauty has Kim Kardashian to turn to for advice, too.)

It turns out Teigen also has her maternity footwear on lock. Her secret to the a sleek maternity style? The Stuart Weitzman Nudist ($398; stuartweitzman.com). This splurge-worthy sandal is the minimal accessory with one sleek, thin ankle-strap and is available in select, paired-down colors like black, gray, and nude, both in patent and matte leather. For Teigen, the shoe has quickly become a versatile go-to that speaks volumes at casual appearances and major awards showdowns.

To keep the look head-to-toe sleek, Teigen tends to go monochromatic. She rocked a white pair with her white dress at the 2016 Grammys and she took cues from the New York set with two all black looks at separate Sports Illustrated events.

For a contrast effect, Teigen used a nude pair to let a graphic coat stand out. The neutral shade also works with a bright red dress.

Keep on slaying, Chrissy.