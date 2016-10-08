Cheyenne Jackson and Husband Jason Landau Welcome Twins

Congratulations are in order for Cheyenne Jackson and Jason Landau, who are now the proud parents of fraternal twins. On October 7th 2016, the couple welcomed a baby girl and a baby boy into their lives. The new fathers chose the names Willow and Ethan.

The husbands will certainly have their hands full with the double addition to their family, but they couldn't appear happier. Jackson revealed the news to his ninety-one thousand followers on Instagram with a photo of the blissed out parents gently swaddling and nuzzling their adorable newborns.

"Best day of our lives. We will never recover. Welcome to the world our beautiful Willow and Ethan." He captioned it.

Jackson followed up his first heart warming pic with an even more darling close up of his son's mouth. Check out the sweet caption.

"My son's mouth is magic."

Congratulations to the couple and their beautiful family!

