It's Cher's 71st Birthday! See Her Best-Ever Performance Looks

Happy 71st birthday, Cher! The music icon is celebrating a milestone today, but you could never tell by looking at her on stage. As recently as her 2014 Dressed to Kill Tour, the Cher has rocked minidresses in concert and wowed her audience with both her taut physique and her powerful voice late into her 60s.

From her early days on The Sonny & Cher Comedy Hour, her outrageous costumes have been almost as popular as her bellowing voice. From scandalous sheer outfits to racy fishnet tights, this singer is known for pushing the envelope and looking incredible while doing so.

In honor of her 71st birthday, keep scrolling for a look at her 11 best-ever performance looks.