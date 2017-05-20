It's Cher's 71st Birthday! See Her Best-Ever Performance Looks

Happy 71st birthday, Cher! The music icon is celebrating a milestone today, but you could never tell by looking at her on stage. As recently as her 2014 Dressed to Kill Tour, the Cher has rocked minidresses in concert and wowed her audience with both her taut physique and her powerful voice late into her 60s.
From her early days on The Sonny & Cher Comedy Hour, her outrageous costumes have been almost as popular as her bellowing voice. From scandalous sheer outfits to racy fishnet tights, this singer is known for pushing the envelope and looking incredible while doing so.
In honor of her 71st birthday, keep scrolling for a look at her 11 best-ever performance looks.
1. 1967
Cher performed during a TV guest appearance in a crocheted minidress and Mary Janes.
2. 1973
Cher performed with Sonny Bono on their TV show, The Sonny & Cher Comedy Hour, in a floor-length pink gown and matching wedges.
3. 1974
The 28-year-old singer showed off her taut abs on stage in a sheer matching turtleneck and pants.
4. 1974
Cher performed as ringmaster at the opening day of the Ringling Brothers Circus in Inglewood, Calif. in a red feathered ensemble and matching sequined hat.
5. 1989
The singer filmed the music video for her song, "If I Could Turn Back Time," on a battleship on July 1, 1989 in Long Beach, Calif. wearing a leather jacket and garters.
6. 1992
The singer performed in lacy sheer lingerie and fishnet stockings at London's Wembley Arena on her Love Hurts tour.
7. 2003
Cher looked regal on her Living Proof Farewell Tour in in San Bernardino, Calif. in a hooded coat and bejeweled headpiece.
8. 2003
She performed at the Prostate Cancer Foundation Gala in New York in a David Bowie-esque look, complete with a wide-leg jumpsuit and orange wig.
9. 2014
The star took the stage for her Dressed To Kill tour opener in Phoenix, Ariz. in a gladiator-inspired gold mini.
10. 2014
During the same concert, Cher changed into a sequined red mini and matching patent boots, showing off her incredibly toned legs at 67 years old.
11. 2014
The 68-year-old singer performed on her Dressed 2 Kill tour in L.A. in a tribal bodysuit and feathered headpiece.