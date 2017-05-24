Mar 16, 2018 @ 2:00 PM
Celebrities Who Have Thrown the First Pitch at a Baseball Game
-
1. Rachel Lindsay
At the Los Angeles Dodgers vs. St. Louis Cardinals game at Dodger Stadium on May 23, 2017.
-
2. Mila Kunis
At the Chicago Cubs vs. Pittsburgh Pirates game at Wrigley Field on April 15, 2017.
-
3. Josh Duhamel
At the Boston Red Sox vs. Los Angeles Dodgers game at Dodger Stadium on August 7, 2016.
-
4. Aubrey Plaza
At the Colorado Rockies vs. Los Angeles Dodgers game at Dodger Stadium on July 1, 2016.
-
5. Victoria Justice
At the Miami Marlins vs. Detroit Tigers game at Comerica Park on June 29, 2016.
-
6. Jake Gyllenhaal
At the Boston Red Sox vs. Toronto Blue Jays game at Fenway Park on April 18, 2016.
-
7. Karlie Kloss
At the St. Louis Cardinals vs. the Arizona Diamondbacks game at St. Louis’s Busch Stadium on May 23, 2015.
-
8. Rebel Wilson
At the New York Mets vs. Miami Marlins game at Citi Field on May 31, 2015.
-
9. Tom Brady
At the Boston Red Sox vs. Washington Nationals game at Fenway Park on April 13, 2015.
-
10. Debra Messing
At the New York Mets vs. Miami Marlins game at Citi Field on Sept. 15, 2015.
-
11. J.K. Simmons
At the Detroit Tigers Opening Day game vs. Minnesota Twins at Comerica Park on April 6, 2015.
-
12. Snoop Dogg
At the Toronto Blue Jays vs. Miami Marlins game at Rogers Centre on June 9, 2015.
-
13. Edie Falco
At the New York Mets vs. Atlanta Braves game at Citi Field on April 23, 2015.
-
14. Kendrick Lamar
At the Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Francisco Giants game at Dodger Stadium on April 27, 2015.
-
15. Paula Abdul
At the Tampa Bay Rays vs. Los Angeles Angels game at Tropicana Field on June 11, 2015.
-
16. Carrie Brownstein
At the Seattle Mariners vs. Oakland Athletics game at Safeco Field on May 9, 2015.
1 of 16
Rachel Lindsay
At the Los Angeles Dodgers vs. St. Louis Cardinals game at Dodger Stadium on May 23, 2017.
Powered By ZergNet
Must Reads
Mar 15, 2018 @ 1:00 PM
Mandy Moore Just Revealed the Most Romantic Engagement Ring Story
Mar 14, 2018 @ 7:30 PM
Ansel Elgort's Girlfriend Just Shared the Sweetest Birthday Post for Her Actor Beau
Mar 14, 2018 @ 5:45 PM
Miley Cyrus Is Facing a Whopping $300 Million Lawsuit Over Her Hit We Can't Stop
Mar 14, 2018 @ 10:45 AM
Prince William's Changing Looks
Mar 13, 2018 @ 4:30 PM
We'll Always Have Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik's Matchy-Matchy Couple Moments
Mar 13, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
How Important Is It for Your Family to Like Your Boyfriend? A Psychologist Weighs In
Mar 13, 2018 @ 9:00 AM