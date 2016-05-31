Congratulations are in order today for Topher Grace and Ashley Hinshaw! According to People, the happy couple tied the knot in the presence of friends and family in Santa Barbara, California over Memorial Day weekend.

Grace, 37, and Hinshaw, 27, began dating in 2014 and got engaged in early 2015. Just last week, the True Blood actress celebrated her bridal shower and posted a pic from the emotional day on Instagram.



Surrounded by ❤️ and 😂 yesterday. Couldn't ask for anything more. #bridalshower A photo posted by Ashley Hinshaw (@ashley_hinshaw) on Apr 24, 2016 at 10:09am PDT

While we don't have a lot of intel on their nuptials (yet), we do know the bride wore 8-carat leaf earrings designed by Neil Lane, who told People he wanted them to look like they were shimmering in the wind. So gorg!

Of course, the big question on everyone’s minds is whether Grace’s That ‘70s Show co-stars Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher were in attendance — but as of now, the jury’s still out.

The couple hasn’t released any photos yet, but we’ll let you know as soon as they do. After all, pics or it didn’t happen, right?