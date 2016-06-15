Celebrities Who Got Married in *Actual* Castles

Calling all brides who dream of having a Cinderella wedding — this list is for you. While all nuptials are created equal (special shout out to people who have cupcake towers), nothing says "princess bride" like having your wedding at an actual castle. So, is it any wonder they're a favorite among celebs? Not, not so much. However, castles cost a ton of $$$ to pull off, so not *too* many stars have had the pleasure of tying the knot in them. Behold, the lucky few:
-
1. Kevin Jonas and Danielle Deleasa
Kevin Jonas ditched his purity ring and got hitched to Danielle Deleasa at the crowning jewel of Long Island's Gold Coast: Oheka Castle. Circa 2009 wedding planners created a "fairytale forest" with "14-foot trees draped in hydrangeas and crystals made to look like icicles." Not too shabby.
-
2. Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise
Tom and Katie exchanged vows at Italy's Odescalchi Castle in 2006, an extravagant affair that cost a cool $2 million. That hefty price tag covered a fireworks display, a performance by Andrea Bocelli, and—yep—the casual 15th century castle location. To get an idea of the locale, here's a casual quote from the castle website: "guests reach their seats in the nave by walking through [a] medieval hamlet." Well then.
-
3. Pierce Brosnan and Keely Shaye Smith
James Bond (or as he's known IRL, Pierce Brosnan) married Keely Shaye Smith in 2001, and had a reception at Ashford Castle Hotel in Ireland. The theme was A Midsummer Night's Dream meets The Secret Garden, and was brought to life thanks to "thousands of delphinium and roses shipped in from Holland." Naturally, there was a fireworks display, because it just wouldn't be a celebrity wedding without one.
-
4. Elizabeth Hurley and Arun Nayar
Elizabeth Hurley and Arun Nayar tied-the-knot in England's very own Sudeley Castle in 2007, a medieval estate decorated with "a bunch of Bentleys." Because who needs roses when there are cars? The couple's ceremony was epic, but wait–it gets better. They also celebrated at Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, where there were "dancing white horses, walkways lined with millions of red chili peppers and a week of endless parties." Um, yes please.
-
5. Madonna and Guy Richie
Madonna and her ex husband got married at Castle Skibo in Scotland, a 19th century palace that Catherine Zeta Jones apparently called "the most romantic place on earth." Sadly, Madonna and Guy's love didn't last, but hey—they'll always have Paris. By which we mean The Highlands.
-
6. Marilyn Manson and Dita Von Teese
These two didn't last, but their circa 2005 wedding was beyond epic — in part that’s to the Castle Gurteen location in stunning Ireland. The gorgeous residence happened to be the home of artist Gottfried Helnwein (the couple's friend), and it was a super snazzy affair. "Everyone expected Manson and Dita to have some sort of crazy vampire wedding, but anyone who knows the couple knew it would be the classy, stylish affair that it was," a source said. "They are totally in love."