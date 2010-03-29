Mar 16, 2018 @ 2:00 PM
Celebrity Wedding: Tori Spelling & Dean McDermott
-
1. The PlanWhen Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott met while filming a TV movie together in Canada, the two knew they were destined to wed. And while no one but the bride and groom attended their vows at the Wakaya Club in Fiji on May 7, Spelling and McDermott still wanted to celebrate with the people they love most. So the newlyweds enlisted Los Angeles event planner Jo Gartin of Love Luck and Angels to help create the perfect post-wedding fete.
-
2. The DecorGuests wrote notes to the newlyweds and hung them on a "wish tree" made of willow branches and cymbidium orchids in a vase filled with shells the couple had collected in Fiji.
-
3. The DecorA long row of flickering votives lined an exposed brick wall. As night fell, a DJ spun tunes-including hits by the couple's favorites, Johnny Cash and June Carter.
-
4. The Guest ListSpelling, with her brother, Randy Spelling. The bride’s Dolce amp Gabbana dress echoed her white eyelet wedding gown, also by the Italian design duo. (McDermott also wore Dolce amp Gabbana.)
-
5. The Guest ListMcDermott's 7-year-old son, Jack, wore black and white to match the bride and groom.
-
6. The Guest ListSpelling's So noTORIous co-stars Loni Anderson (left) and Jeannetta Arnette (right) flank guest Linda Jensen.
-
7. The MenuGuests dipped mini Rice Krispies squares in chocolate for dessert.
-
8. Steal This Idea!If you too are planning to say your vows privately, ask someone to record your wedding day so you can share it later at a party celebrating the nuptials, as Spelling and McDermott did. "We wanted people to feel they were a part of the ceremony," Spelling says. The footage of the couple's week in Fiji, shot on Super-8 film, was made into a 40-minute silent movie by Fifty Foot Films of L.A. and N.Y.C., and projected onto a wall at the reception.
The Plan
