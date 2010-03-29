If you too are planning to say your vows privately, ask someone to record your wedding day so you can share it later at a party celebrating the nuptials, as Spelling and McDermott did. "We wanted people to feel they were a part of the ceremony," Spelling says. The footage of the couple's week in Fiji, shot on Super-8 film, was made into a 40-minute silent movie by Fifty Foot Films of L.A. and N.Y.C., and projected onto a wall at the reception.