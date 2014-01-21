Mar 16, 2018 @ 2:00 PM
Celebrity Wedding Photos!
-
1. Halle Berry and Olivier Martinez: July 13, 2013Halle Berry and French actor Olivier Martinez tied the knot at the Chateau des Conde in Vallery, France. The couple, who expect their first child together in fall 2013, exchanged vows among a small group of family and friends. "I'm a hopeless romantic, and I won't stop till I get it right!" Berry told InStyle of her perfect match. "He’s silly, a clown, and very much the life of the party, which is good for someone like me. Danny Downer…been there, done that. Now I like Louie Lightfoot!”
-
2. Elisha Cuthbert and Dion Phaneuf: July 6, 2013The 'Happy Endings' actress said "I do" to Maple Leafs captain Dion Phaneuf in their native Canada. Cuthbert wore a lace long-sleeved gown with a crystal belt and a flared tulle skirt.
-
3. Lake Bell and Scott Campbell: June 1, 2013Lake Bell walked down the aisle in a custom tiered Marchesa gown to marry her tattoo artist beau, Scott Campbell at a ceremony in New Orleans. The groom wore Marc Jacobs.
-
4. Keira Knightley and James Righton: May 4, 2013The actress tied the knot with her Klaxons keyboardist beau in Provence, France. She wore a short dress, which she topped with a Chanel jacket and white flats.
-
5. Michelle Kwan and Clay Pell: January 19, 2013Olympic silver medal-winning skater Michelle Kwan walked down the aisle in a custom Vera Wang gown crafted just for the occasion. The ivory mermaid dress also featured layers of silk organza and lace appliques.
-
6. Kate Winslet and Ned Rocknroll: December 2012The 37-year-old English actress wed businessman Ned Rocknroll (born Abel Smith), the 34-year-old nephew of Virgin Group founder Richard Branson in a private ceremony in early December. The couple secretly got engaged over the summer, and said their “I Dos” in front of a small audience, which included her two children from previous marriages. This is the third husband for Winslet, who had been married to director Jim Threapleton (divorced in 2001 after three years) and Sam Mendes (divorced in 2010 after seven years), and the second for Rocknroll.
-
7. Amar'e Stoudemire and Alexis Welch: December 12, 2012New York Knick Amar'e Stoudemire swapped vows (in a Calvin Klein tuxedo) with longtime girlfriend Alexis Welch in a secret ceremony on 12-12-12.
-
8. Ashley Hebert and J.P. Rosenbaum: December 1, 2012'The Bachelorette' and her chosen groom swapped vows in Pasadena. Their not-so-private wedding ceremony will be aired December 16 on ABC at 9/8c.
-
9. Mario Lopez and Courtney Mazza: December 1, 2012A.C. Slater is officially off the market! The X Factor host wed his longtime sweetie, Courtney Mazza, in a ceremony in Mexico.
-
10. James Blake and Emily Snider: November 9, 2012Tennis star James Blake wed sweetheart Emily Snider wed in a ceremony on the beach in California in November. She wore an Ines DiSanto gown.
-
11. Carly Patterson and Mark Caldwell: November 3, 20122004 Olympic All-Around gold medal winning gymnast Carly Patterson promised forever to her man, Mark Caldwell, in her hometown of Dallas, choosing a Vera Wang gown to walk down the aisle.
-
12. TJ Lavin and Roxanne Siordia: November 2, 2012It was a true Vegas wedding for BMX biker and host of MTV's The Challenge TJ Lavin, who swapped rings with girlfriend Roxanne Siordia at City Hall eight years after the two met.
-
13. Evan Rachel Wood and Jamie Bell: October 30, 2012'True Blood' actress Evan Rachel Wood married actor Jamie Bell wearing a custom Carolina Herrera mermaid gown, made of Chantilly lace with cap sleeves and striped ribbon waist detail. ”I am so happy for Evan,” Herrera said in a statement. “She is a timeless beauty. The dress in Chantilly lace captures her personal style perfectly.” Wood tweeted of her special day: "Words cannot describe the happiness I am feeling. Overwhelming."
-
14. Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake: October 19, 2012The bride wore a custom Giambattista Valli Haute Couture wedding dress—and it was pink! The strapless silk mousseline and silk organza gown featured a pale pink floral motif and ruffles aplenty. Valli also incorporated Biel’s “something old” into her wedding look: The Italian designer created the veil using heirloom pearls belonging to the actress.
-
15. Countess Stephanie of Lannoy and HRH Prince Guillame of Luxembourg: October 20, 2012Belgian Countess Stephanie of Lannoy wed His Royal Heiness Prince Guillame of Luxembourg at the Cathedral of Our Lady of Luxembourg, and the bride chose a custom Elie Saab gown for her big day. The dress featured ivory lace embroidered with silver thread leaves, three-quarter length sleeves, and a more than 12-foot-long train. There was also, of course, a gorgeous tiara to complete the look.
-
16. Amber Tamblyn and David Cross: October 6, 2012'The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants' star and the 'Arrested Development' actor tied the knot after getting engaged in August 2011. Director Lance Bangs Instagramed a photo of the newly wed couple dancing at the wedding reception.
-
17. Anne Hathaway and Adam Shulman: September 29, 2012After three years of dating, actor Adam Shulman proposed to girlfriend Anne Hathaway in late November of 2011 with an emerald-cut diamond ring by Kwiat. The engagement ring is a one-of-a-kind piece customized by Shulman. “I’m enjoying myself very, very, very much,” the 29-year-old told 'InStyle' of her relationship. “Happiness is a nice feeling." The pair married in Big Sur, California, where the bride wore a custom gown by Valentino.
-
18. Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied: August 4, 2012The 'Black Swan' actress (in Rodarte) and her choreographer beau tied the knot in an intimate Jewish ceremony, held on the grounds of a private California coast home. Millepied proposed to his leading lady nearly two years prior with a ring designed by dancer Jamie Wolf. "Ben was exceptionally thoughtful and dedicated and patient to make sure we had everything right," Wolf told InStyle.com. The couple has one child together, Aleph.
-
19. Ellie Kemper and Michael Koman: July 7, 2012The 32-year-old 'Office' star and her beau, 'Conan' writer Michael Koman, said "I do" in New York City. Kemper wore an ivory lace overlay Judd Waddell gown with a sweetheart neckline, finishing off the look with a delicate diamond bracelet and stud earrings. "I thought I'd be laid back and like, 'Whatever happens, happens,' but I'm not that way," the actress told InStyle.com of organizing her wedding. "It takes over your brain!"
-
20. Alec Baldwin and Hilaria Thomas: June 30, 2012The '30 Rock' star and his yoga instructor bride tied the knot at St. Patrick’s Old Cathedral in New York City. Tina Fey, Mariska Hargitay, and Woody Allen were among the star-studded guest list who watched Thomas walk down the aisle in an Amsale gown to her groom, who dressed in Tom Ford.
-
21. Margherita Missoni and Eugenio Amos: June 23, 2012Margherita Missoni wed racecar driver Eugenio Amos in Brunello, Italy. Working with Missoni silks and organzas, Giambattista Valli designed the Missoni heiress's gown.
-
22. Ashley Madekwe and Iddo Goldberg: June 17, 2012Ashley Madekwe and her beau of five years, actor Iddo Goldberg, said "I do" at an intimate ceremony in the English countryside. Celebrity guests included Mischa Barton and David Schwimmer.
-
23. Camila Alves and Matthew McConaughey: June 9, 2012The lovebirds of six years said "I do!" during an intimate backyard ceremony held at their Texas home. The couple has two children together, Levi and Vida.
-
24. Drew Barrymore and Will Kopelman: June 2, 2012Drew Barrymore said "I do" to her art consultant beau in a simple and sweet garden ceremony, right in the backyard of their Montecito home. Both the bride and groom wore Chanel to walk down the aisle, with guests Reese Witherspoon, Jimmy Fallon, and Cameron Diaz nearby to help celebrate.
-
25. Priscilla Chan and Mark Zuckerberg: May 19, 2012Just a day after his company went public, the 28-year-old billionaire married girlfriend of nine years Priscilla Chan in an intimate ceremony, held at their Palo Alto home in California. The bride chose a look by Claire Pettibone, a laser-cut lace floral gown with an illusion neckline and sheer back, embroidered with matte sequins and a jeweled neckline. The couple said their “I Dos” in front of 100 guests, who all thought they were attending a party celebrating Chan’s graduation from medical school, and Green Day performed at the reception. Now that’s a status update!
-
26. Carey Mulligan and Marcus Mumford: April 21, 2012Carey Mulligan wed her musician beau, Marcus Mumford of Muford & Sons, at a farm in the English countryside. The bride wore an ivory Prada gown, and celebrity pals like Adele, Colin Firth, Jake Gyllenhaal, and Sienna Miller attended the ceremony.
-
27. Jennifer Nettles and Justin Miller: November 26, 2011Sugarland singer Jennifer Nettles tied the knot to her entrepreneur beau Justin Miller over Thanksgiving weekend. For the couple’s intimate Tennessee ceremony, the bride chose a gown by Alexander McQueen.
-
28. Eva Amurri and Kyle Martino: October 29, 2011Actress Eva Amurri, daughter of Susan Sarandon, married former major league soccer player Kyle Martino in Charleston, South Carolina wearing a Lela Rose gown. “I tried on hundreds of dresses,” she told InStyle.com. “I felt like somebody else in all of the dresses. I didn’t feel like myself until I tried on my dress and I felt like I had it in my closet for many years.”
-
29. Shannen Doherty and Kurt Iswarienko: October 15, 2011Shannen Doherty wed celebrity photographer Kurt Iswarienko during a private Malibu ceremony in front of 100 guests. The event is set to air on TV during the couple’s upcoming untitled WEtv reality series.
-
30. Nikki Reed and Paul McDonald: October 15, 2011'Twilight' star Nikki Reed married 'American Idol' alum Paul McDonald at a private ranch in Malibu. “We couldn’t be happier!” the couple said in a statement.
-
31. King Jigme and Jetsun Pema: October 13, 2011Bhutan’s 31-year-old King Jigme married 21-year-old college student Jetsun Pema in a colorful, hours-long ceremony which was broadcast live to the nation’s 700,000 residents. The couple wore traditional robes made of patterned fabrics, and Queen Jetsun left the ceremony in a silk-covered crown.
-
32. Paul McCartney and Nancy Shevell: October 9, 2011Paul McCartney said “I do” to Nancy Shevell during an afternoon ceremony in London. Shevell wore a knee-length ivory dress by her new stepdaughter Stella McCartney, who also designed her father’s navy suit. After they exchanged vows, Paul McCartney slipped a Neil Lane eternity diamond band on Nancy Shevell’s finger.
-
33. Molly Sims and Scott Stuber: September 24, 2011The model/actress Molly Sims married producer Scott Stuber in Napa Valley, California. For her wedding gown, she chose a Marchesa design with a mermaid skirt and illusion neckline, which she accessorized with Lorraine Schwartz jewelry, and a chic bun updo completed her look. The groom wore a white-tie tuxedo by Tom Ford.
-
34. Sally Pressman and David Rogers: September 17, 2011The 'Army Wives' actress married actor David Rogers in Santa Barbara, California wearing the “Estelle” dress from the Kenneth Pool collection by Amsale Aberra, which features a silk organza bodice, hand-beaded tulle skirt, and a crystal beaded belt. “Sally is a girl who would look great in everything, but this particular dress was the perfect choice,” Aberra told InStyle.com. Pressman accessorized with earrings by Gilan.
-
35. Amy Smart and Carter Oosterhouse: September 10, 2011Actress Amy Smart wed 'Carter Can' host Carter Oosterhouse in Traverse City, Michigan. The bride wore a tiered lace Carolina Herrera gown, and styled her hair in a simple chignon. "We tried to do our wedding as green as possible because we're both environmentalists," Smart told us of the ceremony. "So that's the underlying theme of the event, but we're making it a really fun rustic outdoor wedding."
-
36. Lauren Bush and David Lauren: September 4, 2011Lauren Bush wed Ralph Lauren’s son, David Lauren, in a Western-themed ceremony at the groom’s family ranch in Ridgeway, Colorado. The bride chose a Victorian-inspired Ralph Lauren gown for the event, while David wore a vintage tux.
-
37. Princess Sophie of Isenburg and Prince Georg Friedrich Ferdinand of Prussia: August 27, 2011Princess Sophie of Isenburg wed Prince Georg Friedrich Ferdinand of Prussia outside of Potsdam, Germany on August 27th. The bride wore an elaborate tiered dress by German designer Wolfgang Joop and a family heirloom diamond tiara, while the groom chose a pink tie and tails for the ceremony.
-
38. Sofia Coppola and Thomas Mars: August 27, 2011Sofia Coppola wed her longtime rocker boyfriend Thomas Mars in the remote southern Italian village of Bernalda. The bride chose a pale lavender Azzedine Alaïa frock with a subtle print.
-
39. Brooke Burke and David Charvet: August 12, 2011'Dancing With the Stars' host Brooke Burke wore a Mark Zunino dress when she married Baywatch alum David Charvet in St. Barths. “We finally did it with love and certainty. OMG I’m a married woman!” she tweeted after the tropical ceremony.
-
40. Zara Phillips and Mike Tindall: July 30, 2011Zara Phillips, granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth, married her rugby player beau Mike Tindall on Saturday, July 30th at Canongate Kirk in Edinburgh, Scotland. The bride chose a white silk and satin dress with a chevron pleated corseted bodice by British couturier Stewart Parvin, a favorite of the Queen. Phillips’ dress featured tulle cap sleeves that created a square neckline, and she topped it off with a tulle veil and a tiara lent to her by her mother, Princess Anne.
-
41. Nick Lachey and Vanessa Minnillo: July 15, 2011Vanessa Minnillo and Nick Lachey married on Necker Island of the British Virgin Islands, and the bride chose a Monique Lhuillier corset gown with a full tufted skirt for her big day. The pair also celebrated with a rehearsal dinner, where Minnillo wore a white lace dress with a black satin sash (shown).
-
42. Kate Moss and Jamie Hince: July 1, 2011Kate Moss wore a vintage-inspired dress by her designer friend John Galliano for her nuptials. Guests enjoyed three days worth of festivities, which the British tabloids deemed Moss-stock.
-
43. Charlene Wittstock and Prince Albert of Monaco: July 1, 2011
The South African former Olympic swimmer tied the knot with Monaco’s Prince Albert II in an off-the-shoulder Giorgio Armani Prive number. Her Serene Highness The Princess of Monaco (the first woman to hold that title since Grace Kelly) had a total of three bridal looks—she chose a pale blue Karl Lagerfeld suit for her civil ceremony, and she wore a tiered white Giorgio Armani Prive gown for the gala dinner.
-
44. America Ferrera and Ryan Piers Williams: June 27, 2011
America Ferrera wore a drop-waist gown from Amsale's Christos collection gown. She completed her look with a floor-length veil.
-
45. Rachel Weisz and Daniel Craig: June 22, 2011Weisz and Craig secretly married in New York, and only invited a handful of people, including Craig’s 18-year-old daughter Ella and Weisz’s four-year-old son Henry (with 'Black Swan' director Darron Aronofsky). Weisz and Craig play a married couple in 2011's 'The Dream House.'
-
46. Dylan Lauren and Paul Arrouet: June 11, 2011"My dress was a work of love between my father and the entire Ralph Lauren design team, many of whom I've known my entire life," the Dylan's Candy Bar owner said of her custom wedding dress, designed by her father Ralph Lauren. Each of her nine bridesmaids wore candy-colored hued dresses by Ralph Lauren.
-
47. Lily Allen and Sam Cooper: June 11, 2011The British songstress wore a bridal gown by French designer Delphine Manivet for her walk down the aisle.
-
48. Candice Crawford and Tony Romo: May 28, 2011The new Mrs. Romo (who is also Chace Crawford of Gossip Girl’s little sis) wed her Dallas Cowboy in a backless St. Pucchi gown.
-
49. Sarah Rue and Kevin Price: May 21, 2011In the year leading up to her nuptials, the 'Shedding for the Wedding' host lost 50 pounds, and slipped into an Amsale gown for her big day.
-
50. Miranda Lambert and Blake Shelton: May 14, 2011Two of country’s hottest stars tied the knot in front of 550 guests at Don Strange Ranch in Texas. Lambert wore her mother’s wedding dress, and has said that she cried when she first tried it on.
-
51. Lily Aldridge and Caleb Followill: May 12, 2011The Victoria’s Secret Angel married Kings of Leon frontman Caleb Followill during an intimate ceremony at the San Ysidro Ranch in Montecito, California. Aldridge chose a strapless Vera Wang gown with layers of Chantilly lace for the occasion, while the groom donned a Gucci suit. "It was a perfect day," Followill said.
-
52. Catherine Middleton and Prince William: April 29, 2011It was the wedding seen 'round the world! Over a billion people watched Kate Middleton marry her prince and become the Duchess of Cambridge. She wore a custom Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen gown with beautiful embroidery representing the flowers of the United Kingdom sewn into it.
-
53. LeAnn Rimes and Eddie Cibrian: April 22, 2011LeAnn Rimes tied the knot in a handmade Reem Acra gown featuring all-over pearls and white paillettes on nude silk chiffon. She accessorized with Alexander McQueen snakeskin peep-toe heels.
-
54. Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth: March 26, 2011When Reese Witherspoon said “I do” to talent agent Jim Toth, she wore a stunning custom Chantilly lace gown by bridal designer Monique Lhuillier in a pretty blush hue.
1 of 54
Halle Berry and Olivier Martinez: July 13, 2013
Halle Berry and French actor Olivier Martinez tied the knot at the Chateau des Conde in Vallery, France. The couple, who expect their first child together in fall 2013, exchanged vows among a small group of family and friends. "I'm a hopeless romantic, and I won't stop till I get it right!" Berry told InStyle of her perfect match. "He’s silly, a clown, and very much the life of the party, which is good for someone like me. Danny Downer…been there, done that. Now I like Louie Lightfoot!”
Powered By ZergNet
Must Reads
Mar 15, 2018 @ 1:00 PM
Mandy Moore Just Revealed the Most Romantic Engagement Ring Story
Mar 14, 2018 @ 7:30 PM
Ansel Elgort's Girlfriend Just Shared the Sweetest Birthday Post for Her Actor Beau
Mar 14, 2018 @ 5:45 PM
Miley Cyrus Is Facing a Whopping $300 Million Lawsuit Over Her Hit We Can't Stop
Mar 14, 2018 @ 10:45 AM
Prince William's Changing Looks
Mar 13, 2018 @ 4:30 PM
We'll Always Have Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik's Matchy-Matchy Couple Moments
Mar 13, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
How Important Is It for Your Family to Like Your Boyfriend? A Psychologist Weighs In
Mar 13, 2018 @ 9:00 AM