Halle Berry and French actor Olivier Martinez tied the knot at the Chateau des Conde in Vallery, France. The couple, who expect their first child together in fall 2013, exchanged vows among a small group of family and friends. "I'm a hopeless romantic, and I won't stop till I get it right!" Berry told InStyle of her perfect match. "He’s silly, a clown, and very much the life of the party, which is good for someone like me. Danny Downer…been there, done that. Now I like Louie Lightfoot!”