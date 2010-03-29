After years spent covering entertainment news, Access Hollywood co-anchor Nancy O'Dell, 39, and her fiance, Keith Zubchevich, 36, vice president of a tech firm, could have had an enormous wedding filled with friends from Hollywood and Silicon Valley. Instead, the couple, who met after exchanging glances in an airport security line, opted for a small affair at Bacara Resort & Spa in Santa Barbara on June 29. "We wanted it to be intimate because we wanted to spend time with you all," O'Dell told the 62 guests. "We wanted to look out and see our families."