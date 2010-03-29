Mar 16, 2018 @ 2:00 PM
Celebrity Wedding: Marissa Jaret Winokur & Judah Miller
1. The Love StoryMarissa Jaret Winokur and Judah Miller, both 33, met in 1994, when she was touring in Grease, and became close friends. Eight years later, after the actress had overcome glandular cancer, she realized how devotedly Miller had "picked my mother up at the airport and sat on the hospital bed." Love soon followed. In 2005 Miller impetuously proposed (without a ring on the beach in East Hampton, N.Y.: "I just couldn't think of a better time." (The two later picked out a 5.5-carat sapphire ring by Harry Winston.) The couple married in a Hawaiian-theme wedding on October 7, 2006.
2. The Guest ListHarry Hamlin and Lisa Rinna kicked back in his-and-her leis. Says Winokur, "On the invitation I told everyone to wear comfortable clothes and flip-flops. I wanted people to come and just have fun."
3. The Guest ListNia Vardalos, the bride's longtime friend and star of My Big Fat Greek Wedding, with her husband, actor Ian Gomez.
4. The Guest ListBattlestar Galactica actress Lucy Lawless, the unofficial wedding photographer, showed the bride some candid shots.
5. The CakeWinokur spent her wedding day putting the finishing touches on a tower of cupcakes from Aroma Coffee & Tea Co. in Studio City, Calif. "People kept saying, 'You need to get dressed,' as I was hot-gluing the bride and groom to the top of the sand castle," the actress remembers.
6. The Guest ListCamryn Manheim, Winokur and Caroline Rhea were all smiles.
7. The Guest ListWinokur posed for a picture with Ricki Lake and her boyfriend, personal trainer Apollo Yiamouyiannis.
8. Steal This Idea!Play up the theme of your wedding with the help of some inexpensive props. Winokur and Miller bedecked their backyard for an island-style luau by draping the tables with Hawaiian-print fabric and decorating with seashells, tiki torches and a few classically kitschy pink flamingos. "These fun little things really gave the feeling that you had been transported to Hawaii in the fifties," says Winokur.
