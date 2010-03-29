Marissa Jaret Winokur and Judah Miller, both 33, met in 1994, when she was touring in Grease, and became close friends. Eight years later, after the actress had overcome glandular cancer, she realized how devotedly Miller had "picked my mother up at the airport and sat on the hospital bed." Love soon followed. In 2005 Miller impetuously proposed (without a ring on the beach in East Hampton, N.Y.: "I just couldn't think of a better time." (The two later picked out a 5.5-carat sapphire ring by Harry Winston.) The couple married in a Hawaiian-theme wedding on October 7, 2006.