The wedding of Desperate Housewives star Marcia Cross and Tom Mahoney took place on June 24, 2006 at San Gabriel's Church of Our Saviour Episcopal parish in Pasadena, California. "Walking up the aisle was a glorious moment. I was just so happy," says Cross, who accessorized her custom Reem Acra gown with a cathedral-length veil and Neil Lane platinum-and-diamond jewelry. In a twist on tradition, only married couples were asked onto the dance floor for the post-ceremony bouquet toss. One by one the couples were eliminated until the pair married the longest (more than 50 years) were presented with the bride's bouquet of white peonies and lilacs.