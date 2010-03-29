Mar 16, 2018 @ 2:00 PM
Celebrity Wedding: Kaitlin Olson & Rob McElhenney
-
1. The Love StoryWhen writer, producer and actor Rob McElhenney cast actress Kaitlin Olson for his TV show, he had no idea she would take on the role of his leading lady in real life. The two secretly began dating in 2006. "We were very sneaky at first because we thought, This is a really bad idea. But then I fell in love with him," Olson says. Almost two years later, on a crisp December evening, McElhenney proposed with a 1920s diamond cocktail ring at co-star Danny DeVito's Malibu beach house. "She loves the beach when it's cold," McElhenney says.
-
2. The DecorThe nature-inspired reception, coordinated by Lisa Gorjestani of Details Event Planning, kept cut flowers to a minimum-instead featuring potted plants, herbs and vegetables. "We wanted our wedding to produce as little waste as possible," Olson says. Partygoers later snapped pictures in a vintage photo booth and pasted them into a guest book to chronicle the unforgettable affair.
-
3. The DecorRustic arrangements of geranium leaves, eucalyptus, hypericum berries and artichokes lined dinner tables.
-
4. The CakeFantasy Frostings decorated the four-tier cake with sugar grass leaves and buttercream lily of the valley flowers. Olson wore a cotton-and-lace gown from Les Habitudes; McElhenney, a Gucci suit.
Couple update! The pair welcomed son Axel Lee to the family in September 2010 and are expecting their second in the spring of 2012! Check out Hollywood's newest moms to see who else has joined the celebrity parent club.
1 of 4
The Love Story
When writer, producer and actor Rob McElhenney cast actress Kaitlin Olson for his TV show, he had no idea she would take on the role of his leading lady in real life. The two secretly began dating in 2006. "We were very sneaky at first because we thought, This is a really bad idea. But then I fell in love with him," Olson says. Almost two years later, on a crisp December evening, McElhenney proposed with a 1920s diamond cocktail ring at co-star Danny DeVito's Malibu beach house. "She loves the beach when it's cold," McElhenney says.
Powered By ZergNet
Must Reads
Mar 15, 2018 @ 1:00 PM
Mandy Moore Just Revealed the Most Romantic Engagement Ring Story
Mar 14, 2018 @ 7:30 PM
Ansel Elgort's Girlfriend Just Shared the Sweetest Birthday Post for Her Actor Beau
Mar 14, 2018 @ 5:45 PM
Miley Cyrus Is Facing a Whopping $300 Million Lawsuit Over Her Hit We Can't Stop
Mar 14, 2018 @ 10:45 AM
Prince William's Changing Looks
Mar 13, 2018 @ 4:30 PM
We'll Always Have Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik's Matchy-Matchy Couple Moments
Mar 13, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
How Important Is It for Your Family to Like Your Boyfriend? A Psychologist Weighs In
Mar 13, 2018 @ 9:00 AM