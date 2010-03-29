When writer, producer and actor Rob McElhenney cast actress Kaitlin Olson for his TV show, he had no idea she would take on the role of his leading lady in real life. The two secretly began dating in 2006. "We were very sneaky at first because we thought, This is a really bad idea. But then I fell in love with him," Olson says. Almost two years later, on a crisp December evening, McElhenney proposed with a 1920s diamond cocktail ring at co-star Danny DeVito's Malibu beach house. "She loves the beach when it's cold," McElhenney says.