It's a good thing Josh Schwartz has keen ears. Otherwise, the creator and executive producer of Gossip Girl may not have overheard Rachel Bilson trying to set up her BFF, Jill Stonerock, with her O.C. co-star Benjamin McKenzie. "I said, 'What about me? Ben doesn't need help,'" says Schwartz. As soon as Schwartz and Stonerock began dating, Bilson remembers thinking, He's going to marry her.



She was right. Three years later, Schwartz proposed with a plastic ring. "My car was broken into and it was stolen." Stonerock accepted the temporary token and wore it until N.Y.C. jeweler Tanagro remade her 3-carat, cushion-cut diamond ring.