Mar 16, 2018 @ 2:00 PM
Celebrity Wedding: Josh Schwartz & Jill Stonerock
-
1. The Love StoryIt's a good thing Josh Schwartz has keen ears. Otherwise, the creator and executive producer of Gossip Girl may not have overheard Rachel Bilson trying to set up her BFF, Jill Stonerock, with her O.C. co-star Benjamin McKenzie. "I said, 'What about me? Ben doesn't need help,'" says Schwartz. As soon as Schwartz and Stonerock began dating, Bilson remembers thinking, He's going to marry her.
She was right. Three years later, Schwartz proposed with a plastic ring. "My car was broken into and it was stolen." Stonerock accepted the temporary token and wore it until N.Y.C. jeweler Tanagro remade her 3-carat, cushion-cut diamond ring.
-
2. The SettingAt the suggestion of their wedding planner, Jo Gartin of Love Luck and Angels, they booked the rustic Figueroa Mountain Farmhouse in Los Olivos for their September 20, 2008, wedding. During the reception, guests dined at long wooden tables covered with moss-colored douppioni silk runners.
-
3. The AttireStonerock, in a lace gown by Oscar de la Renta, took in the scenery with her bridesmaids, including maid of honor Rachel Bilson (second from left); all the maids wore custom-designed dresses by Bilson buddy Brian Reyes.
-
4. The CakeThe four-tier cake, created by Decadence Fine Cakes & Confections of Buellton, Calif., was frosted with Italian meringue buttercream and topped with fresh wildflowers and gardenias.
1 of 4
The Love Story
It's a good thing Josh Schwartz has keen ears. Otherwise, the creator and executive producer of Gossip Girl may not have overheard Rachel Bilson trying to set up her BFF, Jill Stonerock, with her O.C. co-star Benjamin McKenzie. "I said, 'What about me? Ben doesn't need help,'" says Schwartz. As soon as Schwartz and Stonerock began dating, Bilson remembers thinking, He's going to marry her.
She was right. Three years later, Schwartz proposed with a plastic ring. "My car was broken into and it was stolen." Stonerock accepted the temporary token and wore it until N.Y.C. jeweler Tanagro remade her 3-carat, cushion-cut diamond ring.
She was right. Three years later, Schwartz proposed with a plastic ring. "My car was broken into and it was stolen." Stonerock accepted the temporary token and wore it until N.Y.C. jeweler Tanagro remade her 3-carat, cushion-cut diamond ring.
Powered By ZergNet
Must Reads
Mar 15, 2018 @ 1:00 PM
Mandy Moore Just Revealed the Most Romantic Engagement Ring Story
Mar 14, 2018 @ 7:30 PM
Ansel Elgort's Girlfriend Just Shared the Sweetest Birthday Post for Her Actor Beau
Mar 14, 2018 @ 5:45 PM
Miley Cyrus Is Facing a Whopping $300 Million Lawsuit Over Her Hit We Can't Stop
Mar 14, 2018 @ 10:45 AM
Prince William's Changing Looks
Mar 13, 2018 @ 4:30 PM
We'll Always Have Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik's Matchy-Matchy Couple Moments
Mar 13, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
How Important Is It for Your Family to Like Your Boyfriend? A Psychologist Weighs In
Mar 13, 2018 @ 9:00 AM