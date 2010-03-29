Mar 16, 2018 @ 2:00 PM
Celebrity Wedding: Jenna Bush & Henry Hager
1. The ProposalJenna Bush, daughter of President George W. Bush and First Lady Laura Bush, wed her fiance, Henry Hager, on May 10, 2008 at the Bush's family estate in Crawford, Texas. Hager, a former employee of the Commerce Department and current MBA student at the University of Virginia's Darden School of Business, surprised his bride-to-be with a proposal on August 15, 2007.
2. The CeremonyThe couple said "I do" in front of 200 friends and family in an outdoor, lakeside ceremony at 7:30 p.m. The nuptials were presided over by the Rev. Kirbyjon Caldwell, a longtime religious adviser to President Bush.
3. The Ceremony DecorBush and Hager exchanged vows in front of a white limestone altar erected next to a man-made lake, according to the NY Times.
4. The GownThe bride looked stunning in beaded organza gown designed by Oscar de la Renta with a short train.
5. The Guest ListThe entire first family was on hand to help the bride celebrate her big-day, including her twin sister, Barbara, in a gown designed by Lela Rose.
6. The Guest ListPresident George W. Bush took to the dance floor with the beaming bride for a touching father-daughter dance to "You Are So Beautiful."
7. The Guest List"Our little girl, Jenna, married a really good guy," said the president at press conference before returning to Washington, D.C.
8. The Guest ListBefore the Saturday evening festivities commenced, Hager's parents hosted a barbecue in Salado for wedding guests, according to the NY Times.
9. The ReceptionAfter the "I Dos," the newlyweds and their guests headed into a beautifully lit tent-surrounded by a strict privacy zone-to celebrate.
10. The DecorSome of the wedding's other notable attendees included longtime presidential advisers, Karl Rove and Karen Hughes accroding to People.com.
11. The CakeThe bride and groom shared a laugh before cutting into their four-tier white wedding cake.
