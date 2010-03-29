Three years before actor Brandon Routh, 28, donned those famous blue tights, he tended bar at Hollywood's Lucky Strike Lanes. During a private party there in November 2003, actress Courtney Ford, 29, repeatedly poured out the cocktails he made her as a ruse to chat with him. "I kept asking him for another drink, telling him the one before was too strong," she recalls. Three years later, while on the Superman Returns press tour, Routh popped the question while picnicking in Glastonbury, England.