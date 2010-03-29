Mar 16, 2018 @ 2:00 PM
Celebrity Wedding: Brandon Routh & Courtney Ford
1. The Love StoryThree years before actor Brandon Routh, 28, donned those famous blue tights, he tended bar at Hollywood's Lucky Strike Lanes. During a private party there in November 2003, actress Courtney Ford, 29, repeatedly poured out the cocktails he made her as a ruse to chat with him. "I kept asking him for another drink, telling him the one before was too strong," she recalls. Three years later, while on the Superman Returns press tour, Routh popped the question while picnicking in Glastonbury, England.
2. The LocaleProducer Jon Peters generously offfered his home, El Capitan Ranch, near Santa Barbara, as the site for the Nomvember 24 wedding. 125 guests attended the afternoon ceremony held beside a candle-lined pond overlooking the Pacific.
3. The FlowersThe bride's bouquet, of peonies, orchids and other buds, by L.A. florists Hector Martinez and Edwin Portillo, had a rhinestone handle.
4. The AttireMale attendants wore navy-blue suits by Ryan Looysen (far left).
5. The DecorAt the reception, tables were named for qualities the pair cherish. The couple's Mexican menu featured mole verde and chicken enchiladas catered by Frida, in Beverly Hills. Later, Routh serenaded Ford with Neil Diamond's "Sweet Caroline," changing the chorus to "Sweet Courtney Ford."
6. The CakeNancy Kay's Confections of Sherman Oaks, CA, made the five-tier cake.
7. The GownThe bride wore a Junko Yoshioka gown of scalloped Chantilly lace and platinum beads. "We wanted a vibe that harked back to older times, more magical than traditional," says Routh.
Couple update! The pair is expecting their first child this summer! Check out Hollywood's newest moms to see who else has joined the celebrity parent club.
