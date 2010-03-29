Mar 16, 2018 @ 2:00 PM
Celebrity Wedding: Ana Ortiz & Noah Lebenzon
1. The Love StoryAna Ortiz and Noah Lebenzon were set up by mutual friends in 2004, in L.A. for their first date. After bonding over enchiladas and margaritas, Ortiz, 36, and Lebenzon, 37, lead guitarist for the rock band Everything Is Energy, became inseparable. Two years later, as Ortiz was folding laundry at home, Lebenzon surprised her with a cushion-cut diamond ring. "I brought her onto the balcony and got down on one knee," he recalls. "She said yes before I even finished the question."
2. The PlanWith help from Lisa Blades of In Any Event in Santa Barbara, the pair planned a destination wedding for June 9, 2007 at the Hotel Horned Dorset Primavera in Rincón, Puerto Rico that incorporated island traditions, such as the groomsmen's guayabera shirts.
3. The SettingNot even a rainstorm could dampen the bride’s mood the day she married her groom. "It poured for 45 minutes before the wedding," says the Ugly Betty star, who spent summers there as a child. "But my uncle told us it was an auspicious sign. 'When it rains,' he said, 'heaven is meeting the earth.'" The couple exchanged vows on a veranda that overlooked the Atlantic Ocean. "I saw Ana coming down the aisle and we locked eyes," says the groom.
4. The Ceremony DecorCalla lilies, hydrangeas, lily grass and philodendron leaves adorned the aisle seats.
5. The Reception DecorFlores y Servicios of San Juan used Vendela roses from Peru and Colombia for the centerpieces.
6. The Guest ListThe bride shared a laugh with Ugly Betty castmates Ashley Jensen and America Ferrera (the latter flew in from the Greece set of The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2). "She's like a sister to me," Ortiz says of Ferrera.
7. The CoupleA kiss before the cake cutting.
8. The CakeThe couple's three-tier Tahitian-vanilla cake was decorated with cymbidium orchids, hydrangeas and peonies.
9. The Guest ListMark Indelicato, who plays Ortiz's son on the show, caught up with the bride (in Monique Lhuillier) at the reception.
10. Steal This Idea!Honor your ancestry by carrying a family heirloom down the aisle. To celebrate her Roman Catholic roots, Ortiz wrapped her bridal bouquet with a rosary that was passed down from her great-grandfather to her grandmother, and then on to her. "It was like having my grandparents there," she says.
