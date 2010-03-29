Ana Ortiz and Noah Lebenzon were set up by mutual friends in 2004, in L.A. for their first date. After bonding over enchiladas and margaritas, Ortiz, 36, and Lebenzon, 37, lead guitarist for the rock band Everything Is Energy, became inseparable. Two years later, as Ortiz was folding laundry at home, Lebenzon surprised her with a cushion-cut diamond ring. "I brought her onto the balcony and got down on one knee," he recalls. "She said yes before I even finished the question."