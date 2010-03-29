On October 11, 2003, Alyson Hannigan married Alexis Denisof during a three-day celebration at Two Bunch Palms resort outside Palm Springs. "The way we described it was a fun weekend with everybody we love where there just happened to be a wedding," Denisof, who met his bride-to-be on the set of Buffy the Vampire Slayer, has said. Hannigan wanted the photo booth to amuse guests, Denisof wanted a trampoline so they could jump for joy at being married, and they both wanted it to happen at the first place they traveled to as a couple. The pair exchanged vows under two trees whose branches twined, which they took as a symbol of growing together.