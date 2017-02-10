These Celebrity Starter Homes Are Nothing Like Your Starter Home

The term “starter home” is used pretty loosely these days. Clearly, there’s a vast difference between the average American’s first home and the $500,000+ Hollywood mansions some celebrities can cite as a jumping off point. But hey, everyone has to start somewhere …
These six A-listers have proven very fortunate throughout their careers, but there’s no doubt that their real estate portfolios have evolved throughout the years.
VIDEO: Inside Jessica Alba's Beverly Hills Starter Home
Take a look at these six celebrity starter homes, courtesy of Trulia, and see for yourself. Though honestly, it's pretty clear that these celebrities were living the dream from the very start.
1. Jessica Alba
The Honest Company founder purchased this handsome 2,286 square foot starter home for $1.1 million back in 2002. To this day, Alba still hasn’t let go of her gorgeous Beverly Hills abode—she rents it out for $12,000/month, with a little help for realtor dad. Take a virtual tour of the home here.
2. Jennifer Lawrence
Back in 2006 (before she ruled the box office and lived the ultimate American dream) J.Law purchased this 1,413 square foot “starter home” in Santa Monica for $879,000. In addition to a breezy Cali vibe and optimal locale, the two-bedroom, three-bathroom townhouse boasts vaulted ceilings and a private patio—how’s that for a silver lining?
3. Eva Mendes
Long before Mendes was swept off her feet by La La Land charmer Ryan Gosling, the actress lived in a 1,732 square foot, three-bedroom, two-bathroom home with then boyfriend George Gargurevich. Nestled in the Hollywood Hills, Mendes’s starter home made its way to her in 2002 for the now reasonable price of $584,000. When the Hitch actress and her former beau let go of the property in 2014, it sold for $1.269 million.
4. Jimmy Kimmel
In 1999, the beloved talk show host and comedian purchased a $600,000 starter home in L.A.’s Lake Hollywood Knolls, overlooking the San Fernando Valley. The 2,879 square foot Tudor style residence boasts four bedrooms, three-and-a-half bathrooms, French doors, and a secluded private balcony. In 2005, Kimmel turned over his scenic property, selling for $1.385 million—nothing funny about that.
5. Patrick Dempsey
In 1998, before Dempsey invaded American homes as Dr. McDreamy, the actor owned a 1,707 square foot slice of paradise in the Hollywood Hills. With an airy open floor plan and a dreamy patio, nothing about this house says “starter home.” Four years later, Dempsey moved on, selling the home for $982,500.
6. David Schwimmer
The Friends alum purchased this 3,200 square foot home off the Sunset Strip for $750,000 (less than he’d be making for a single episode of the series in years to come) when his career took off in 1995. With four-bedrooms, three-and-a-half bathrooms, and a luxurious pool and spa, we honestly don’t know why Schwimmer sold the enviable property in 2002—maybe they were on a break?