Celebrity Pets and Their Famous Parents

Miley Cyrus loves nothing more than to spend a lazy day cuddling with her many pets.The 23-year-old singer and actress hung out around the house wearing a teeny black bikini and spent time feeding and her pet pig. "Pig feedin time is daaaaa best time! The appreciation is real! The only one that loves veggies as much as me is Piggggy! Kinda ironic she is a vegan #feedinpigznmybikini," she captioned an Instagram photo.