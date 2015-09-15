Celebrity Pets and Their Famous Parents

-
1. Piggy and Miley Cyrus
Miley Cyrus loves nothing more than to spend a lazy day cuddling with her many pets.The 23-year-old singer and actress hung out around the house wearing a teeny black bikini and spent time feeding and her pet pig. "Pig feedin time is daaaaa best time! The appreciation is real! The only one that loves veggies as much as me is Piggggy! Kinda ironic she is a vegan #feedinpigznmybikini," she captioned an Instagram photo.
2. Dora and Liam Hemsworth
The actor shared a snap of him and his new adopted dog, Dora, posing in front of an old Ford truck.
3. Cara Delevingne and Leo
The 23-year-old supermodel brought her four-legged friend Leo to Chanel's Haute Couture spring/summer 2016 show in Paris and the pup enjoyed a front row seat for the event.
4. Miley Cyrus and Milky
Miley recently added a new pup to her dog squad, a white rescue pit bull named Milky.
5. Tyson, Texas, and Ciara
Who needs accessories when your fluffy puppies are this cute?
6. Chance, Ru, Ruby Rose, and Phoebe Dahl
Orange Is the New Black star, Ruby Rose, snapped a picture with her finacée and their two dogs, Chance and Ru.
7. Mr. Butler and Olivia Palermo
A perfectly styled outfit might put a smile on Olivia Palermo's face, but her little pup Mr. Butler can make that smile even brighter.
8. Norman and Kendall Jenner
The blossoming supermodel poses with her nephew, aka Kylie Jenner's Italian greyhound Norman.
9. Tammy and Chelsea Handler
Late nights and early mornings are tough on both Chelsea Handler and her pup Tammy.
10. Koji and Lady Gaga
Lady Gaga and one of her newest pups Koji make a camera-worthy fashion statement.
11. Toulouse and Ariana Grande
Ariana Grande adopted Toulouse from an animal shelter, and his life has never been the same. The four-legged guy has even modeled for Coach.
12. Smoke and Channing Tatum
Smoke is Channing Tatum's second rescue animal. He also adopted a pit bull back in 2008.
13. Olivia Benson and Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift loves coming home to her duo of cats. Here she cozies up to Olivia Benson.
14. Frankie and Miranda Kerr
Modeling is fun, but Miranda Kerr would rather cuddle up to her adorable pooch Frankie.
15. Josie and Kerry Washington
It doesn't get much cuter than Kerry Washington and her baby Josie.
16. Happy and Kate Bosworth
Kate Bosworth chose the perfect name for her adorable blue Picardy French spaniel: Happy.
17. Bean and Miley Cyrus
Miley Cyrus and Bean pose for a selfie while wearing matching red bandanas.
18. Cleo and Gigi Hadid
Ever since Gigi Hadid adopted little Cleo she can't seem to put the kitty down.
19. Lamby and Lena Dunham
Who says pets aren't allowed at the dinner table? Lena Dunham and Lamby make their own rules.
20. Bear and Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez takes a stroll in the park with her big guy who is affectionately named Bear.
21. Lucy and Naya Rivera
The Glee star poses for a selfie with Lucy, her adorable Cavalier King Charles spaniel.
22. Pippa and Chrissy Teigen
Teigen and her husband John Legend have a family of pups that includes Pippa, a French bulldog.
23. Finn and Amanda Seyfried
Best friends, forever! Amanda Seyfried poses on the ground with her Australian Shepherd. "Finn is imitating me. I was like this first.#australiansheposer," she captioned this photo.
24. Graham and Ed Sheeran
Leave it up to the British singer-songwriter to save a kitten then create a Twitter account for his pet! Named Graham, the little rockstar is as cute as can be.
25. Elvis and Nick Jonas
Nick Jonas has raised golden retriever Elvis since he was a puppy. The King (of canines) turns 7 in 2015.
26. Foxy and Shay Mitchell
The best way to be woken up on a Sunday? For Shay Mitchell, it's this little furball.
