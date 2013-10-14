Mar 16, 2018 @ 2:00 PM
Celebrity Parties: October 11 to October 17, 2013
-
1. Jennifer Garner, Matthew McConaughey and Jared Leto
came together for the premiere of their new film, 'Dallas Buyers Club' in Los Angeles. All three star in the upcoming film about Texas electrician Ron Woodroof (McConaughey) and his battle with medical and pharmaceutical companies after being diagnosed as HIV-positive in 1986. The film opens in theaters on November 1st.
-
2. Brooklyn Deckerhosted the store opening of the new Express flagship at Union Square in San Francisco. The former swimsuit model (in all Express) has a personal connection with the brand, she was first discovered to model when she was shopping with her girlfriends at an Express store as a teenager.
-
3. Paul Ruddattended the 15th anniversary of Project A.L.S. at the Roseland Ballroom in New York City. The event benefitted the organization which funds scientific research to develop effective treatments that cure A.L.S (a brain disease closely related to Parkinson's).
-
4. Tory Burchwas honored at the Young Women's Leadership Network's 'Stand in Our Shoes' Power Breakfast at Cipriani 42nd Street in New York City. The designer has been involved with the organization, which empowers young women to achieve their educational dreams, and just last month donated about 40 pairs of shoes to an all-girls school in Afghanistan.
-
5. Florence Welch and Kate Mossposed together at the Alexander McQueen and Frieze Dinner which celebrated the opening of the 2013 Frieze Art Fair in London, England. Welch and Moss (both in Alexander McQueen) were also joined by the creative director of Alexander McQueen, Sarah Burton.
-
6. Michael Kors and Jennifer Hudson
showed their support for the God’s Love We Deliver 2013 Golden Heart Awards Celebration at Spring Studios in New York City. The event honored those dedicated to the cause including former Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton, who was presented with the first-ever Michael Kors Award for Outstanding Community Service by Kors himself. "It's really just important to support any cause, especially when its helping change the world and make it a better place," Hudson (in Michael Kors) told InStyle.com
-
7. Amy Poehler, Rob Lowe and Rashida Jones
came together to celebrate the 100th episode of their hit series, 'Parks and Recreation' at CBS Studios in Studio City, California. Poehler, Lowe and Jones were also joined by their fellow cast mates including Adam Scott, Chris Pratt, Aziz Ansari, Aubrey Plaza. The comedy airs on NBC every Thursday at 8/7c.
-
8. Hillary Rodham Clinton and Sir Elton Johnwere all smiles at Elton John AIDS Foundation's 12th annual "An Enduring Vision" benefit at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City, where Clinton was honored with the Founder's Award. "It’s just a huge honor for us to even honor her because she’s been so supportive of our foundation," John told reporters. "She’s always been supportive of human rights and she’s the kind of leader that I love. She’s the kind of human being that I love."
-
9. Nikki Reedattended the premiere of the documentary 'Bridegroom,' which also benefited the anti-bullying movement Love is Louder at the AMPAS Samuel Goldwyn Theater in L.A. The actress (in Catherine Deane) was joined by the star of the film, Shane Bitney Crone, whose true tale of love and loss inspired the documentary.
-
10. Carey Mulligan and Oscar Isaac
celebrated the premiere of their upcoming movie 'Inside Llewyn Davis' at the Odeon Cinema in Leicester Square in London. Mulligan (in Christian Dior) and Isaac both star in the film, which tells the story of singer-songwriter Llewyn Davis (played by Isaac) in New York during the folk music scene in the '60s. The actors--including Justin Timberlake, who also stars in the film--performed live covers of old folk songs. The film opens in theaters December 20.
-
11. Miles Teller, Zac Efron and Michael B. Jordanwere the best of friends at the trailer launch celebration of their upcoming movie 'That Awkward Moment' in Culver City, Calif. The three actors star as best friends in the film, which chronicles the awkward moments of dating as 20-somethings. The film opens everywhere January 31, 2014.
-
12. Kate Winsletlooked radiant on the red carpet for the premiere of her latest film 'Labor Day' during the BFI London Film Festival at the Odeon Cinema at Leicester Square in London, England. The actress (in Jenny Packham) plays a single mother who unknowingly gives an escaped convict (played by Josh Brolin) a ride home. The movie opens everywhere January 31, 2014.
-
13. Chiwetel Ejiofor and Lupita Nyong'o
celebrated Fox Searchlight's premiere of their upcoming film '12 Years a Slave' in Los Angeles. Nyong'o (in Miu Miu) stars opposite Ejiofor, who plays Solomon Northup, a free black man who was abducted by slave traders and sold into slavery. The film, based on Northup's memoir, opens everywhere October 18.
-
14. Maggie Grace and Rosario Dawsondressed up in '20s style for Global Green USA's 9th annual Gorgeous and Green Gala, "The Green Gatsby," held at the LEED-certified Bently Reserve in San Francisco. Both Grace and Dawson are celebrity ambassadors for Global Green and were honorary guests at the event, which raised over $350,000 to benefit Global Green's efforts in various sustainability projects and initiatives.
-
15. Taylor Swiftofficially opened the Taylor Swift Education Center at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum in Nashville, Tennessee. Swift (in Elie Saab) endowed a $4 million gift to the center, which is the largest individual artist gift the Hall of Fame has ever received.
-
16. Woody Harrelson, Amy Poehler and Owen Wilsonall arrived at the premiere of their upcoming animation comedy, 'Free Birds' at the Westwood Village Theatre in Hollywood. The film follows two turkeys (Harrelson and Wilson) who travel back in time to change the course of history and remove turkey off of the holiday menu. The film opens in theaters on November 1st.
-
17. Lily Collins and Julianne Houghcame together for the Samsung Galaxy and Thirty Seconds To Mars celebration of their Love, Lust, Faith and Dreams Tour held at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles. Collins and Hough were also joined by Derek Hough, Darren Criss and Jared Leto.
-
18. Rooney Mara, Olivia Wilde and Amy Adamscelebrated the world premiere of their latest movie, 'Her' at the New York Film Festival during the Closing Night Gala Presentation. Mara (in Proenza Schouler), Wilde (in Michael Kors) and Adams (in Prabal Gurung) all star in the Spike Jones-directed film is based on the story of a lonely writer named Theodore (Joaquin Phoenix), who falls in love with his operating system (voiced by Scarlett Johansson). 'Her' opens in theaters January 10th.
-
19. Gillian Anderson and David Duchovny
reunited to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their sci-fi series, 'The X-Files' at a panel discussion of 'The Truth Is Here: David Duchovny And Gillian Anderson On The X-Files' presented by The Paley Center for Media in New York City.
-
20. Benedict CumberbatchThe star plays WikiLeaks founder in 'The Fifth Estate,' and premiered the Dreamworks Pictures film in New York at a screening hosted by the Cinema Society and Richard Mille. "To portray someone who founded this idea was a real privilege," he told the crowd. "I hope you'll see, at heart, that this is an extraordinary man doing an extraordinary thing during an extraordinary moment in our very recent and still evolving history." The film opens Friday, October 18.
