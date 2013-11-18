Mar 16, 2018 @ 2:00 PM
Celebrity Parties: November 15 to November 21, 2013
1. Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderickstepped out to attend the 'The Commons Of Pensacola' opening night after party at Brasserie 8 1/2 in New York City. The off-Broadway play about family love stars Parker alongside Blythe Danner, and was penned by actress Amanda Peet.
2. Taylor Swiftkicked off the festive season at the Weinstein Company's holiday party at RivaBella in West Hollywood, California. The singer looked stunning in a Herve L Leroux dress, Christian Louboutin shoes, and Neil Lane jewelry.
3. Karlie Klossattended the American Museum of Natural History's 2013 Museum Gala, held at the American Museum of Natural History in New York City. Tina Fey and Lorne Michaels hosted the fundraiser for the museum, which was also attended by Seth Meyers, Josh Hutcherson, and Florence Welch.
4. Sam Claflin and Liam Hemsworth
came out for the premiere of ‘The Hunger Games: Catching Fire' at Lincoln Square in New York City. “It was an amazing experience for me,” Claflin said to reporters. “The whole group is so wonderful.” The film opens everywhere on November 22nd.
5. Zosia Mametstepped out for Alice + Olivia by Stacey Bendet and David Choe's A Night of Fashion and Art event held in New York City. Mamet and fellow guests celebrated the launch of Bendet and Choe's capsule collection as part of the Kindness Project, which aims to spread the message of love, kindness and positivity.
6. Kate Bosworth and Jason Stathamcelebrated the premiere of their new film, ‘Homefront,’ at Planet Hollywood Resort amp Casino in Las Vegas. Bosworth (in Fendi) stars opposite of Statham, who plays a former DEA agent who finds trouble with a local meth dealer (James Franco) after he moves his family to a quiet town. The film opens in theaters nationwide on November 27th.
7. Naomie Harris and Hillary Clinton
celebrated the screening of the upcoming film, ‘Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom’ at The John F. Kennedy Center for Performing Arts in Washington D.C. Clinton joined Harris, producer Harvey Weinstein and director Justin Chadwick at the premiere of the film, which is based on Nelson Mandela's life. The film opens everywhere on November 29th.
8. Dax Shepard and Kristen Bellmade a date night out of the ‘Frozen’ premiere held at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood. Bell (in Sachin + Babi) lended her voice to the character Anna, who embarks on a journey with the handsome Kristoff (Jonathan Groff) and a snowman named Olaf (Josh Gad), to stop her evil sister Elsa (Idina Menzel) who has trapped their kingdom in eternal winter. The film opens in theaters everywhere on November 27th.
9. Uma Thurmancame out to celebrate the debut of the King Cole Bar amp Salon at The St. Regis New York hotel. Thurman was also joined by Emily Mortimer and Hilary Rhoda (both in Jason Wu), while guests spent the evening enjoying small bites, champagne and of course, the bar’s signature cocktail, Bloody Marys. “I think it’s so great to see the unveiling something so classic,” Jason Wu said to InStyle.com, who co-hosted the event. “This is a famous New York institution and has such history, but it reopened its doors and I’m excited to be a part of it.”
10. Allison Williamsstunned in a purple leather L’Wren Scott dress for the CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute at the American Museum of Natural History in New York City. Hosted by Anderson Cooper, Williams was joined by Mariska Hargitay, Jason Biggs, Kelly Ripa and more to honor the top 10 CNN Heroes of 2013 who have made a difference through their work to serve others.
11. Eva Longoria and Victoria Beckhamattended the fourth annual Global Gift Gala at the ME Hotel in London. Longoria (in Victoria Beckham) and Beckham, who actually helped fit Longoria into her dress, were joined by Nicole Scherzinger and more to raise money for the typhoon victims in the Philippines and BBC's Children In Need organization, which aids the lives of disabled children and young people in the UK.
12. Andy Cohenhelped unveil Bergdorf Goodman’s holiday windows on Fifth Avenue in New York City. This year‘s theme was ‘Holidays on Ice’ and featured windows depicting various holidays including Fourth of July, April Fool’s Day, Valentine’s Day and Halloween. “This year we wanted to do something very surprising, but we want to start with a simple concept,” David Hoey, the senior director of visual presentation, said to InStyle.com. “In our quest to do something very surprising we decided to holidays in review on ice.”
13. Christina Hendricks and Jessica Parecelebrated the launch of the L’Wren Scott for Banana Republic collection at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles while wearing pieces from the line. The evening was hosted by Banana Republic, the designer herself and Krista Smith and even featured a special appearance by Scott’s partner, Mick Jagger. The collection will be available in Banana Republic stores December 5th.
14. Alexi and Seth Meyerscelebrated at the Worldwide Orphans 9th Annual Gala at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City. Seth acted as host for the evening, which raised money for the Worldwide Orphans Foundation, founded by Dr. Jane Aronson, that aims to transform the lives of orphaned children to help them become healthy, independent, productive members of their communities and the world. Diane von Furstenberg and Dr. Sophie Mengistu were honored for their support of WWO. Meyers got involved in the cause through the encouragement of the women in his life. "Amy Poehler who was honored with Dr. Jane is 2009, has been speaking about WWO to me since then. Also, my wife has been working for the organization. I was lucky enough to have these strong-willed women in my life introduce me to the strongest-willed woman, being Dr. Jane," Meyers told InStyle.
15. Liam Hemsworth, Elizabeth Banks, Jennifer Lawrence and Josh Hutchersonkicked off their US 'Victory Tour' for their new film, ‘The Hunger Games: Catching Fire’ at the Nokia Theatre in Los Angeles. Hemsworth, Banks (in Versace), Lawrence (in Christian Dior Couture) and Hutcherson returned to the US after touring London, Berlin, Madrid, Rome and Paris to promote the second film from ‘The Hunger Games’ franchise, which opens in theaters everywhere on November 22nd.
16. Zachary Levi and Krysta Rodriguezcelebrated ‘The 24 Hour Plays on Broadway’ presented by Montblanc during the after party at B.B. King in New York City. Levi, who was posed with his 'First Date' Broadway co-star Rodriguez, joined fellow actors Jesse Tyler Ferguson, James McAvoy, Jason Biggs and more where they teamed up with writers and directors to write and rehearse half-a-dozen plays in a single day. The event may have tired them out, but they raised $500,000 for the Urban Arts Partnership, which brings arts education into classrooms and communities across New York City.
17. Olivia Palermowas the guest of honor at the launch of Furla’s spring and summer 2014 collection held at the Gallery of Horyuji Treasures of the Tokyo National Museum in Japan. Palermo was joined by the president of Furla Japan, Ottaviano Conzato as they celebrated the new line.
18. Jennifer Hudson and Jacob Latimore
came out to celebrate the New York premiere of their upcoming holiday film, ‘Black Nativity’ at The Apollo Theater. Hudson stars as a single mother living in Baltimore struggling to make ends meet and when news comes that she is being evicted, she sends her son (Latimore) to spend the holidays with his estranged relatives (Angela Bassett and Forest Whitaker) in New York City, where he embarks on an inspirational journey. The film opens everywhere on November 27th.
19. Angelina Joliewas honored for her humanitarian work at the 2013 Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences 5th Annual Governors Awards in Los Angeles. Jolie (in Atelier Versace) received the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award and during her acceptance speech paid tribute to her late mother, Marcheline Bertrand, while also thanking Brad Pitt and her children. "Thank you most of all to my family, my love, your support and your guidance make everything I do possible, Mad, you and your brothers and sisters are my happiness and there is no greater honor in this world than being your mom," she said.
20. Jennifer Garnerattended the 2013 Governor Awards held at Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. Garner (in Dolce & Gabbana) was joined by Octavia Spencer, Amy Adams, Tom Hanks, and more as they honored Jolie, Steve Martin, Angela Lansbury, and Piero Tosi.
21. Lupita Nyong'oalso came out for the fifth annual 2013 Governors Awards in Los Angeles. Nyong'o showed off her style with a Prabal Gurung tuxedo-inspired frock.
22. Naomie Harrisarrived at the 2013 Governor Awards where she was joined by her 'Mandela: Walk to Freedom' co-star Idris Elba. Harris wore a white Burberry Prorsum short-sleeved frock with a cut-out back detail.
23. Cobie Smulders and Vince Vaughncame out to celebrate the premiere of their new film, 'Delivery Man' presented by DreamWorks Pictures and The Cinema Society at The Paley Center for Media in New York City. "As an actor, your imagination is the best thing you have," Vaughn said to InStyle.com. "That being said, being a father definitely made it easy for me to access those feelings. I think the movie deals a lot with the hopes and fears you have as a parent for your kids. Both the things that you wish for them and the things that are hard to watch them go through growing up." Vaughn stars opposite Smulders (in Reed Krakoff) where he discovers that he fathered 533 children through anonymous donations to a fertility clinic 20 years ago. The film opens everywhere on November 22nd.
24. Blake Livelystepped out to help open H&M's new flagship store in New Orleans, Louisiana. The grand opening was celebrated with a masquerade party and Blake (in Isabel Marant for H&M) was also joined by Emma Roberts and young children from The Sunshine Kids, a national non-profit organization that provides positive group activities for children with cancer.
