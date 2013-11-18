celebrated at the Worldwide Orphans 9th Annual Gala at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City. Seth acted as host for the evening, which raised money for the Worldwide Orphans Foundation, founded by Dr. Jane Aronson, that aims to transform the lives of orphaned children to help them become healthy, independent, productive members of their communities and the world. Diane von Furstenberg and Dr. Sophie Mengistu were honored for their support of WWO. Meyers got involved in the cause through the encouragement of the women in his life. "Amy Poehler who was honored with Dr. Jane is 2009, has been speaking about WWO to me since then. Also, my wife has been working for the organization. I was lucky enough to have these strong-willed women in my life introduce me to the strongest-willed woman, being Dr. Jane," Meyers told InStyle.