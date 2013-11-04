Mar 16, 2018 @ 2:00 PM
Celebrity Parties: November 1 to November 7, 2013
1. Jessica Bielattended the Guggenheim International Gala's annual fundraising event, made possible by Dior, at the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum in New York City. Biel (in Dior Haute Couture and Dior Fine Jewelry) was also joined by Natalie Portman and celebrated artists James Turrell and Christopher Wool.
2. Ashley Olsencelebrated the grand opening of Club Monaco's newly renovated Fifth Avenue flagship boutique in New York City. Olsen (in Club Monaco) was joined by Olivia Palermo, Anna Camp, Hilaria Baldwin, and more while guests enjoyed tunes from the jazz group, Jordan Young Band and treats from Momofuku.
3. Swizz Beatz and Alicia Keysmade it a family affair at the Keep a Child Alive 10th Annual Black Ball at the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City. Keys (in Cushnie et Och) and her husband also brought their son Egypt to the event which celebrated the organization's anniversary and charitable supporters. Keep a Child Alive aids children and families who are affected with HIV in Kenya, Rwanda, South Africa, Uganda and India.
4. Elizabeth Olsenattended the 2013 Guggenheim International Gala Pre-Party made possible by Dior held at The Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum in New York City. Olsen (in Dior Haute Couture) was joined by Abigail Breslin, Zosia Mamet, and others to celebrate artists James Turrell and Christopher Wool (whose exhibition is currently on display now through January 22nd). The evening featured Belvedere Vodka cocktails and a musical performance by Richie Hawtin.
5. Cobie Smuldersarrived at the Guggenheim International Gala Pre-Party held at The Guggenheim Museum in New York City. "This is my first time in the Guggenheim," Smulders (in Dior) said to InStyle.com "I’m excited to be in the building and it's almost like you get to see a free art exhibit!" As for Smulder's plus one? She brought along her fellow 'How I Met Your Mother' co-star, Cristin Milioti.
6. Natalie Portman
celebrated the premiere of her film, 'Thor: The Dark World' presented by The Cinema Society and Dior Beauty at the after party held in the Marlton Hotel in New York City. "We definitely had a lot of fun moments," Portman (in Dior) said to InStyle.com about working with Tom Hiddleston and Chris Hemsworth. "I got to hit both Tom and Chris in the face, which was a highlight for sure. We laughed a lot, we had a lot of fun working together." During the party, guests enjoyed Qui Tequila cocktails aptly named Thor and Loki. The film opens in theaters on November 8th.
7. Tory Burchwas honored at the Phoenix House Fashion Award Dinner at Cipriani 42nd Street in New York City. "Having an advocate for children is essential and this evening’s focus on youth programs resonates with me," Burch said in her speech. The dinner raised over $1.5 million dollars which will benefit Phoenix House's substance abuse and addiction treatment and recovery programs.
8. Gisele Bundchenstunned at the WSJ. Magazine's 2013 Innovator Awards held at The Museum of Modern Art in New York City. Bundchen (in Atelier Versace) and Pharrell Williams presented Daft Punk with the Entertainment Innovator Award and honored fellow visionaries in fashion, entertainment, architecture, design and more.
9. Olivia Palermo and Johannes Hueblmade a date night out of the special screening of Salvatore Ferragamo's film, 'Walking Stories' at Neuehouse in New York City. Palermo (in Salvatore Ferragamo) and Huebl were joined by Lindsay Ellingson, Kaya Scodelario (who stars in the film) and more to catch the romantic comedy which is directed by Luca Guadagnino.
10. Olga Kurylenkostepped out for the British Fashion Council's Toast 5th Annual London Show Rooms LA held at ACE Gallery Beverly Hills. Kurylenko was joined by Christa B. Allen and Gabriel Mann where they also got a chance to preview the spring and summer 2014 collection.
11. Sharon Stonehosted the 8th Annual MOCA Award to Distinguished Women in the Arts Luncheon at The Beverly Wilshire in Beverly Hills. The event honored four Los Angeles artists—Lita Albuquerque, Helen Pashgian, Nancy Rubins and Betye Saar—for their talents and contributions to the arts.
12. Saoirse Ronancelebrated the premiere of her upcoming film, 'How I Live Now' at ArcLight Hollywood Cinemas in Hollywood. Ronan (in Camilla and Marc and Rona Pfeiffer earrings) plays Daisy, a rebellious American teenage girl who is sent to stay with her relatives in the English countryside during a world war and must fight for her survival when soldiers invade the country. "When you are a teenager, you’re constantly trying to find yourself and fit in and that’s kind of where Daisy is as well," Ronan told InStyle during the 2013 Toronto International Film Festival. "I think she’s desperate to fit in and be accepted." The film opens in theaters everywhere on November 8th.
13. Karl Lagerfeld and Tilda Swintoncame together to attend the Museum of Modern Art's 2013 Film Benefit: A Tribute To Tilda Swinton presented by Chanel in New York City. Not only was Swinton (in Chanel) honored at the event, but she also celebrated her 53rd birthday and was joined by guests including Jessica Biel and Lupita Nyong'o.
14. Brooklyn and Victoria Beckhamshared an adorable mother-and-son moment at the Harpers Bazaar Women of the Year Awards held at the Claridge's Hotel in London. The designer (in her own design) brought her 14-year-old son as her plus-one to the special event where she took home the Special Contribution to British Fashion Award.
15. Julie Bowenattended the Women L.A's celebration of the 40th anniversary of the Ms. Foundation for Women and the 80th birthday of Gloria Steinem held at a private residence in Los Angeles, California. The event celebrated the years of defending women's rights, safety and well-being.
16. Imanwowed at the 17th Annual ACE Awards presented by the Accessories Council at Cipriani 42nd Street in New York City. The awards honored those who have significantly contributed and impacted the world of accessories, including Iman (in Dolce amp Gabbana) who was honored with the Hall of Fame award. As for her favorite accessory? "I would say bags, they make the look," she told to InStyle.com
17. Olivia Palermowas honored for Distinguished Style at the 17th Annual ACE Awards held at Cipriani 42nd Street in New York City. "It’s an incredible honor and when I found out a few months ago I was completely blown away," Palermo told InStyle.com. The style icon proved she deserved the award with her black fringe Willow dress, which she accessorized with vintage jewelry and gold strappy Aquazzura heels. "I always love to have a little Aqua on me," she added.
18. Stacy Keiblershowed off her style at the 17th Annual ACE Awards in New York City where she was honored with the Style Ambassador award. "I am so honored and so flattered that I’m even here at this event," Keibler (in Kaufmanfranco) said to InStyle.com. "To get an award is even more special." As for her white cutout dress, Keibler revealed just how she and her stylist Brad Goreski choose the gown, "He pulled a bunch a dresses and this was the first one we were both like, this is perfect!"
19. Dax Shepard and Kristen Bellcame out as newlyweds for the "Gorilla Love" benefit hosted by Bell herself at The Ace Gallery in Beverly Hills, California. This is the first West Coast fundraising event to benefit the organization, Gorilla Doctors, a nonprofit dedicated to saving the lives of Central Africa's endangered gorillas.
20. Liam and Chris Hemsworthshowed off their brotherly love at the U.S. premiere of 'Thor: The Dark World' at the El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles. Chris Hemsworth reprises his role as the superhero Thor alongside Natalie Portman and Tom Hiddleston in the second 'Thor' installment. The film opens in theaters everywhere on November 8th.
21. Emile Hirsch and Stephen Dorffcame out to celebrate the special screening of their upcoming film, 'The Motel Life' at the Sunshine Landmark Theater in New York City. The film is based on Willy Vlautin's novel and follows a pair of working-class brothers who run from their Reno Motel after being involved in a hit-and-run accident. The film also stars Kris Kristofferson and Dakota Fanning and opens on November 8th.
22. Zoe Saldanashowed off her glamorous side at Los Angeles County Museum of Art’s (LACMA) third annual Art+Film Gala presented by Gucci. "Something about the '70s vibe just spoke to me, it felt right," the actress said to reporters about her jaw-dropping green, mesh Gucci dress.
23. Kate Beckinsalestunned on the red carpet at LACMA's Art+Film Gala, which honored Academy Award-winning director Martin Scorsese and artist David Hockney in Los Angeles. The actress wore a blue-jewel toned strapless Gucci gown to honor the famed filmmaker who she worked with in the past on the movie, 'The Aviator.'
24. Kate Hudsonwas flawless at LACMA's Art+Film Gala in Los Angeles. The actress (in Gucci) joined more than 600 guests just outside of LACMA's Ahmanson Building which featured a special performance by Sting, who was accompanied by an eighteen-piece band.
25. Fergie and Josh Duhamelmade a date night out of LACMA's third annual Art+Film Gala. The new mom, dressed in a black Versace gown with jewel embellishments, told reporters that the couple's newborn son, Axl Jack is 'amazing.'
26. Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikiscame out together for LACMA's Art+Film Gala in Los Angeles. Wilde (in Gucci) proved that pregnancy glow does exist as she posed with her fiance just in front of LACMA’s infamous lamp post installation, “Urban Light.” The event helped raise a record breaking $4.1 million whose proceeds will support LACMA’s film initiatives and future projects.
