premiered their latest film, ‘The Monuments Men’ in New York City at the Ziegfeld Theater. “I thought it was fascinating to find a story about not just that Hitler tried to kill everyone, but tried to make it as if they didn’t exist at all, to alter history,” says Clooney to InStyle.com. “That was the story we were telling and we found a way to do it.” The film opens in theaters on February 7th.