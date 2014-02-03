Mar 16, 2018 @ 2:00 PM
Celebrity Parties: January 31 to February 6, 2014
-
1. Taylor Schilling, Dree Hemingway, Alexa Chung, and Diane Krugerwere visions in print at the Peter Pilotto for Target collection launch party held at Gotham Hall in New York City. The girls were all clad in pieces from the collection, which hits stores on Sunday, February 9th.
-
2. Sarah Paulson and Elizabeth Olsenattended the Los Angeles premiere of Olsen's new film, 'In Secret' presented by Forevermark Diamonds at ArcLight Hollywood. Olsen (in Proenza Schouler and Forevermark Diamonds) and Paulson (in Alberta Ferretti) were joined by Tom Felton and Jessica Lange, who also star in the film that follows the illicit affair between Therese Raquin (Olsen) and Laurent (Oscar Isaac). The film opens in theaters on February 21st.
-
3. Michael Polish and Kate Bosworthcelebrated the unveiling of the newly re-designed Van Cleef & Arpels boutique at the South Coast Plaza. Bosworth was the belle of the night as she dazzeled in a Monique Lhuilller dress and Van Cleef & Arpels jewels.
-
4. Anna Kendrick and Louise Roepaid their "social currency" while attending the Marc Jacobs Daisy Chain Tweet pop-up shop in New York City. The shop accepted tweets, Instagram photos, and Facebook posts as a form of payment in exchange for gifts including perfume and necklaces.
-
5. Kenneth Cole and Jane Krakowskihelped kick off New York Fashion Week at amfAR's annual New York Gala. "This event is meant to coincide with fashion week," said Cole. "The fashion community has always been wonderfully supportive of everything amfAR does, which gives that much more substance to the evening."
-
6. Elizabeth Banksstepped out for New York premiere of 'The Lego Movie' hosted by The Cinema Society. Fellow cast mates Chris Pratt and Liam Neeson also joined Banks (in David Koma) for the film’s release, which opens in theaters on February 7th.
-
7. Jessica Albaattended the Experience: East Meets West event where she fashionably toasted Beverly Hills' 100th anniversary in a Kenzo sweater with a high-waisted leather pencil skirt.
-
8. George Clooney, Cate Blanchett and Matt Damonpremiered their latest film, ‘The Monuments Men’ in New York City at the Ziegfeld Theater. “I thought it was fascinating to find a story about not just that Hitler tried to kill everyone, but tried to make it as if they didn’t exist at all, to alter history,” says Clooney to InStyle.com. “That was the story we were telling and we found a way to do it.” The film opens in theaters on February 7th.
-
9. Lucy Fry, Zoey Deutch and Sarah Hyland
celebrated their new film, ‘Vampire Academy’ with an after party at the Lucky Strike Bowing Lanes in Los Angeles. Fry in (Giulietta), Deutch (in Monique Lhuillier), and Hyland (in Zac Posen) all star in the film based on the bestseller by Richelle Mead. The film hits theaters on February 14th.
-
10. Kate Mara, Vanessa Hudgens and Nikki Reedkicked off Valentine’s Day at Svedka Vodka's Shot Through The Heart Valentines Day Bash held at DBA in West Hollywood. Mara (in Dior), Hudgens, and Reed (in Rebecca Minkoff) celebrated with voodoo dolls and a Tarot Card reading.
-
11. Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtkacelebrated Harris' big Broadway honor during the 30th Annual Musical Celebration of Broadway at The Pierre Hotel in New York City. He was the night's guest of honor and was joined by Whoopi Goldberg, Zachary Levi, and others.
-
12. Mila Kunishelped release her new Gemfields campaign, 'Beauty by Nature' at the St. Regis in New York City. Kunis (in Carolina Herrera) is also the global brand ambassador for the company.
-
13. Cate Blanchett and Rooney Maracame together for the Hennessy Privilege VIP post-party to celebrate Blanchett's (in Maison Martin Margiela) Outstanding Performance of the Year Award. Mara presented the 'Blue Jasmine' actress with the award during the Santa Barbara Film Festival at the Arlington Theatre.
-
14. Matthew McConaughey and Gwyneth Paltrowtook home their top international acting prizes from the 49th annual Golden Camera awards in Berlin, Germany. Diane Keaton—who received the lifetime achievement honor— and also joined McConaughey and Paltrow (in Prada).
-
15. Beyoncemade a glamorous entrance during DirecTV's Super Saturday Night party held at Pier 40 in New York City. The singer (in Roberto Cavalli) surprised the crowd when she joined her husband Jay Z onstage for a performance of their latest hit, 'Drunk in Love.'
-
16. Jamie Chungstopped by Maxim's Big Game Weekend celebration in New York City, where she enjoyed a performance by Kendrick Lamar. Alyssa Milano, Steven Tyler, and more also attended the event.
-
17. Aaron Paul and Kate Maramingled with some of NFL's biggest players for the 3rd annual NFL Honors held at Radio City Music Hall in New York City. The ceremony honors some of the league's best plays and players from the 2013 season.
-
18. Kellan Lutz and Ashley Greenereunited at the Wheels Up Oakley Bowl Party at The General in New York City in celebration of the 2014 Super Bowl game between the Denver Broncos and the Seattle Seahawks.
-
19. Nina Dobrevput on her best game face during the annual DirecTV Beach Bowl in New York City, where her team won in a game of flag football. Fellow stars including Chace Crawford, Shay Mitchell, and more took part in the games.
-
20. Charlie Day and Elizabeth Banks
celebrated their new animated film, 'The Lego Movie' during the Los Angeles premiere. Day and Banks (in Osman) lend their voices to the animated Lego stars along with Alison Brie, Will Arnett, Jonah Hill, Dave Franco, and more.
-
21. Chrissy Teigen and John Legendmade a date night out of the Shape and Men's Fitness Super Bowl Kickoff Party sponsored by Movado and Jamba Juice at Cipriani 42nd Street in New York City. Fellow stars Stacy Keibler, Tyson Beckford, Mary J. Blige, Marc Anthony joined Teigen and Legend at the event.
1 of 21
Taylor Schilling, Dree Hemingway, Alexa Chung, and Diane Kruger
were visions in print at the Peter Pilotto for Target collection launch party held at Gotham Hall in New York City. The girls were all clad in pieces from the collection, which hits stores on Sunday, February 9th.
Powered By ZergNet
Must Reads
Mar 15, 2018 @ 1:00 PM
Mandy Moore Just Revealed the Most Romantic Engagement Ring Story
Mar 14, 2018 @ 7:30 PM
Ansel Elgort's Girlfriend Just Shared the Sweetest Birthday Post for Her Actor Beau
Mar 14, 2018 @ 5:45 PM
Miley Cyrus Is Facing a Whopping $300 Million Lawsuit Over Her Hit We Can't Stop
Mar 14, 2018 @ 10:45 AM
Prince William's Changing Looks
Mar 13, 2018 @ 4:30 PM
We'll Always Have Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik's Matchy-Matchy Couple Moments
Mar 13, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
How Important Is It for Your Family to Like Your Boyfriend? A Psychologist Weighs In
Mar 13, 2018 @ 9:00 AM