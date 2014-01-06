Mar 16, 2018 @ 2:00 PM
Celebrity Parties: January 3 to January 9, 2014
-
1. Naomi Watts and Liev Schreiberwere adorable together at the Audi 2014 Golden Globes kick off cocktail party at Cecconi's in Los Angeles. Watts (in Calvin Klein) will be presenting at the 71st Golden Globes this Sunday, January 12.
-
2. Lupita Nyong'o and Amy Adamscelebrated W Magazine’s 2014 Golden Globes “Best Performances” party at Chateau Marmont. Nyong’o (in Proenza Schouler) and Adams are both nominated for an award, best supporting actress for ’12 Years a Slave’ and best actress for ‘American Hustle’ respectively.
-
3. Leonardo DiCaprio and Margot Robbieattended the UK premiere of ‘The Wolf of Wall Street’ at Odeon Leicester Square in London, England. Robbie (in Oscar de la Renta) stars as Jordan Belfort’s (played by DiCaprio) wife in the film out in theaters now.
-
4. Michelle Dockerywas the guest of honor at the LoveGold luncheon hosted by Sally Morrison at the Chateau Marmont. Anna Kendrick and others also joined in honoring Dockery (in Barbara Casasola), who stars in the Golden Globe-nominated drama series, 'Downton Abbey.'
-
5. Ryan Sweeting and Kaley Cuocostill have the newlywed glow at the 40th Annual People's Choice Awards, where Cuoco (in Sachin + Babi) took home the Favorite Comedic TV Actress award.
-
6. Britney Spears and Heidi Klumposed together backstage after Klum (in Giorgio Armani) presented Spears (in Mikael D) with the Favorite Pop Artist award. "This is awesome, I was not expecting this," Spears said while accepting the award. "It's because of all of you that I'm able to do what I love to do."
-
7. Adam Sandler and Drew Barrymorereunited backstage after mom-to-be Barrymore (in Vionnet) presented Sandler with the Favorite Comedic Movie Actor award. The two will be starring in another movie together, 'Blended' out in theaters this Memorial Day.
-
8. Emma Thompsonwas honored at the National Board of Review Awards Gala at Cipriani in New York City for her role in 'Saving Mr. Banks.' "This is a lovely evening because you’re not too nervous because you know you’ve won," Thompson said to reporters.
-
9. Jessica Chastain and Octavia Spencerposed together at the awards gala where Chastain (in Oscar de la Renta) presented Spencer with the Best Supporting Award for her role in 'Fruitvale Station.' "I’m nervous," Chastain said to reporters about presenting, "but it’s for a good cause because of Octavia Spencer."
-
10. Jonah Hillshowed his support at the gala where his 'The Wolf of Wall Street' director Martin Scorsese and co-star Leonardo DiCaprio were both honored. "It was amazing to watch those two collaborate on a level I’ve never seen two people collaborate on—as far as skill and quality at that level—and knowing one another so well," Hill said to reporters. "I’m just thrilled to be part of it."
-
11. Dita Von Teese and Nicole Richiegot dolled up for the Antonio Berardi private dinner at Mr Chow in Beverly Hills. Emmy Rossum, Iggy Azalea, and the designer himself were also present at the dinner.
-
12. Kellan Lutzsuited up for the premiere of his latest film, 'The Legend of Hercules' sponsored by Dockers at Crosby Street Hotel in New York City. Lutz stars as the mythical Greek hero, who is half-god, half-man, and has extraordinary strength. The film opens everywhere on January 10th.
-
13. Sally Hawkins and Cate Blanchettwere all smiles at the 79th Annual New York Film Critics Circle Awards at The Edison Ballroom in New York City. Blanchett (in Antonio Berardi) was also voted Best Actress for her role in 'Blue Jasmine' opposite of Hawkins.
-
14. Sandra Bullockstood out in an Alex Perry frock at the 25th Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival Gala in California, where she received the Desert Palm Achievement Award.
-
15. Lupita Nyong'oreceived the Breakthrough Performance Award for her role in '12 Years a Slave' at the Palm Springs International Film Festival Gala. The actress (in Elie Saab Couture) was also joined by her co-star, Chiwetel Ejiofor.
-
16. Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alveswere one of the most stylish couples at the gala. Alves (in Mikael D) joined McConaughey (in Saint Laurent) to the event where he was honored with the Desert Palm Achievement Award.
-
17. Julia Robertswas all smiles at the Palm Springs International Film Festival Gala and she had reason to! Roberts (in Gucci) was awarded the Spotlight Award for her work in the film 'August: Osage County,' which is now in theaters.
-
18. Naomie Harris and Idris Elbaattended the gala to present U2 with the Sonny Bono Visionary Award. The band's song "Ordinary Love" was dedicated to the late Nelson Mandela, whom Elba portrayed in 'Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom' opposite of Harris (in Naeem Khan).
-
19. Amy Adamsjoined her 'American Hustle' co-stars Bradley Cooper and Jeremy Renner at the Palm Springs event, where Adams (in Juan Carlos Obando) and the cast received the Ensemble Performance Award.
