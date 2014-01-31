From Dame to Hasty Pudding's Women of the Year, Helen Mirren Celebrates (and Twerks) At Harvard University

Say hello to Harvard University's 2014 Hasty Pudding Woman of the Year, Dame Helen Mirren! The actress was honored with the award by the university's theatrical society based on her contributions to the arts and celebrated with a day fit for a queen (after all, she was The Queen).
The day began with a parade along the streets of Cambridge, Massachusetts, where the 68-year-old shared a convertible with Hasty Pudding members dressed in drag, followed by a celebratory roast and award presentation where she even showed off her twerking skills. "I was made a Dame of the British Empire, I had to go to Buckingham Palace and I was honored by—actually not her Royal Highness—but by Prince Charles, but that didn't come anywhere close to this," Mirren laughed as she accepted her award. "This is the greatest honor, so thank you very, very much."
Mirren joins an array of Hollywood women who were also honored with the Hasty Pudding Women of the Year award—including Julia Roberts, Drew Barrymore, Sandra Bullock, Halle Berry, Claire Danes, and more. Mirren's pudding pot trophy will fit nicely in her awards case, right next to her Oscar, don't you think so?
Want more Helen Mirren? Look through her transformation gallery dating back to 1969!
-
2. Hilaria, Alec, and Ireland Baldwinturned the Inspire! Gala into a family affair! The nonprofit organization—which helps bring yoga and meditation to school students to help decrease stress and increase concentration—held its 5th annual event inside the Prince George Ballroom in New York City hosted by Hilaria, 'Orange is the New Black's' Alysia Reiner, and Dr. Frank Lipman.
-
3. Zosia Mamet and Rebecca Minkoffkicked off the Winter Olympics (starting on February 6th) with Veuve Clicquot's annual winter celebration, Clicquot in the Snow, at The Standard, High Line. Mamet and Minkoff bundled up for the event which took place both indoors and outdoors, complete with winter sporting competitions—like the penguin relay and ice skating—held outside on the ice rink. Princess Eugenie of York, Nicole Miller, and others also attended the event.
-
4. Cameron Diazkept warm in a Giambattista Valli coat while attending the grand opening of Tag Heuer’s New York City flagship on 5th Avenue as the brand’s celebrity ambassador. “I find it—as anything you wear—being something that expresses how you feel inside, what you’re in that moment, and what you’re feeling about yourself,” Diaz says to InStyle.com.
-
5. Reese Witherspoon and Jim Tothjoined forces with the American Cancer Society to host the Hollywood Stands Up to Cancer event in Culver City, California. Anna Kendrick, Anne Hathaway, Emma Roberts, and more joined Witherspoon (in Roland Mouret) and her husband.
-
6. Gwyneth Paltrow and Drew Barrymorecame together for the Hollywood Stands Up to Cancer charity event, where Paltrow (in David Koma) caught up with Barrymore and of course, her growing baby bump.
-
7. Jessica Alba and Cash Warrenmade a date night out of the American Cancer Society event where Alba (in Ralph Lauren Collection) and Warren mixed and mingled with fellow couples including Diane Kruger and Joshua Jackson.
-
8. Camila Alves and Matthew McConaugheyonly had smiles for each other during the screening of McConaughey's film, 'Dallas Buyers Club' in Rome at Cinema Barberini. The couple have also managed to keep their fashionable streak alive and well as McConaughey looked dapper in Dolce & Gabbana, while Alves glowed in an orange Kaufmanfranco dress.
-
9. John Legend, Chrissy Teigen, Behati Prinsloo, and Adam Levinemade it a double date for "The Night That Changed America: A Grammy Salute To The Beatles" special held at the Los Angeles Convention Center. The evening commemorated the 50th anniversary of the band's first appearance on "The Ed Sullivan Show." Both Legend and Levine—along with his Maroon 5 band mates—performed, including John Mayer, Alicia Keys, and more.
-
10. Imogen Poots and Zac Efronproved that there is nothing awkward about them during the Los Angeles premiere of 'That Awkward Moment.' Poots (in Stella McCartney) stars as Efron's love interest in the bro-comedy out in theaters on January 31st.
-
11. Kerry Washingtonshowed off her baby bump in an embroidered Oscar de la Renta gown during the 66th Annual Directors Guild of America Awards at the Hyatt. Washington—along with Ben Affleck, Tom Hanks, Anna Kendrick, and more—were in attendance to present.
-
12. Alfonso Cuaron and Sandra Bullockcelebrated Cuaron's big win during the Directors Guild of America Awards for his space thriller, 'Gravity' co-starring Sandra Bullock and George Clooney. Bullock (in Roland Mouret) was also on hand for the event as a presenter.
-
13. Emmy Rossumheld a meet-and-greet as Restorsea's brand ambassador at Bergdorf Goodman in New York City. "I have really sensitive skin—I break out so easily but I do need deep moisturization," Rossum (in Nonoo) tells InStyle.com exclusively. "I really loved this brand because I felt like I was getting that hydration without having any skin irritations or breakouts."