Celebrity Parties: January 17 to January 23, 2014
1. Solange Knowles and Kelly Rowlandreunited at the Spotify and Troy Carter Pre-Grammy Music + Tech party at Atom Factory, where Solange (in Azede Jean-Pierre) played a DJ set for the crowd.
2. Julianne Houghwas sitting pretty at the Delta Airlines Pre-Grammy celebration, where four-time 2014 Grammy award nominee, Lorde gave a private performance to guests including Anna Kendrick, Ashley Benson, and more.
3. Miles Teller, Michael B. Jordan, Zac EfronIn the new comedy 'That Awkward Moment,' this good-looking trio—Efron (in Dolce amp Gabbana), Jordan (in Vivienne Westwood), and Teller—play a group of bestie bros who refuse to take dating seriously…that is, until they fall in love. Among the press and industry in the audience at the New York premiere, held at the Landmark Sunshine Cinema, there were also two special guests—Teller's grandparents. At the subsequent after-party, held at Maison O, Teller mets his grandmother at the bottom of the stairs and says "Grandma, ready to party with a movie star?" He's a charmer, that one.
4. Zooey Deschanel and Mindy KalingTwo of television’s leading funny ladies—'New Girl’s’ Deschanel (in Dolce amp Gabbana) and 'The Mindy Project’s' Kaling (in Badgley Mischka)—came together for Elle's Women in Television Celebration in West Hollywood. Fellow actresses Jenna Dewan-Tatum and Mary Elizabeth Winstead also joined them.
5. Michelle WilliamsThe former Destiny's Child singer stepped out for Essence Magazine's 5th Annual Black Women in Music event held at 1 OAK in West Hollywood. Leona Lewis, Emeli Sandé, and more also joined Williams.
6. Vanessa Hudgens and Rosario Dawson
celebrated their latest film, 'Gimme Shelter' presented by The Cinema Society and Alice & Olivia in New York City. Hudgens (in Monique Lhuillier) and Dawson star in the drama about a pregnant teenager (Hudgens) who seeks shelter and support after escaping her abusive mother (Dawson) in search for her father (Brendan Fraser), who in turn rejects to help her. The film opens in theaters January 24th.
7. Channing and Jenna Dewan-Tatumcelebrated the 21st anniversary issue of Ocean Drive starring Dewan-Tatum as the cover girl at the SL Miami at The James Royal Palm in Florida.
8. Chris Pine and Keira Knightley
attended the UK premiere of their new film 'Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit' at the Odeon Leicester Square in London. Both Pine and Knightley (in Proenza Schouler) star in the Tom Clancy CIA thriller, now in theaters.
9. Claire Danes and Hugh Dancymade a date night out of the 25th Annual Producers Guild Awards at The Beverly Hilton hotel. Danes' (in Christian Dior) hit television series, 'Homeland' was nominated for the Norman Felton Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television, Drama.
10. Emily Bluntattended Champagne Taittinger's Men in Hollywood Celebration at Sunset Tower Hotel dressed in a navy Hatch ensemble. The event honored various men in the industry including Lee Daniels for his work in Hollywood.
11. Sarah Hyland, Julie Bowen and Ariel Wintersat pretty next to their Actor statuette during the SAG Awards after-party gala hosted by People magazine and Entertainment Industry Foundation. Hyland (in Pamella Roland), Bowen (in Carolina Herrera), Winter (in Badgley Mischka), and the rest of the cast won Best Ensemble in a Comedy Series for their comedy, 'Modern Family.'
12. Bryan Cranston and Julia Louis-Dreyfuscame together as two of TV's leading stars. They both took home a SAG award for their respective roles in 'Breaking Bad' and 'Veep.'
13. Lupita Nyong'o and Jesse Tyler Fergusoncelebrated their SAG Award wins during People magazine's after-party. Nyong'o (in Gucci) won an Actor for Best Supporting Actress, while Ferguson's comedy hit, 'Modern Family,' received an award for Ensemble in a Comedy Series.
14. Sarah Paulson and Amanda Peettook a break from mingling with the star-studded crowd—which included Jennifer Lawrence, Bradley Cooper, Sandra Bullock, and more—and enjoyed their appetizers thanks to celebrity chef, Wolfgang Puck at the People's SAG after-party.
15. Jason Bateman and Jared Letotook a selfie together at the People's SAG after-party. Who wouldn't want to snap a photo alongside Leto, the newly-minted SAG Award winner?
16. Lupita Nyong'o and Michelle Dockerycelebrated their SAG Awards nominations during the Entertainment Weekly pre-SAG party held at the Chateau Marmont in L.A. Nyong'o (in vintage Valentina) was nominated (and won) Best Supporting Actress, while Dockery's (in Prada) hit series 'Downton Abbey' received a Best Ensemble in a Drama Series nod.
