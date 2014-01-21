In the new comedy 'That Awkward Moment,' this good-looking trio—Efron (in Dolce amp Gabbana), Jordan (in Vivienne Westwood), and Teller—play a group of bestie bros who refuse to take dating seriously…that is, until they fall in love. Among the press and industry in the audience at the New York premiere, held at the Landmark Sunshine Cinema, there were also two special guests—Teller's grandparents. At the subsequent after-party, held at Maison O, Teller mets his grandmother at the bottom of the stairs and says "Grandma, ready to party with a movie star?" He's a charmer, that one.