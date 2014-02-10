came out to support Cynthia Rowley's fall 2014 presentation during New York Fashion Week at the Diamond Horseshoe in the Paramount Hotel. "One of the things I love most about Cynthia is how easy all of her clothes are," says Mamet (in Cynthia Rowley) exclusively to InStyle.com. "I’m not a huge fan of something really tight, but I love a ‘60s mini dress, so a lot of the times I’ll wear what’s supposed to be a blouse of hers as a dress, which I think is what this might be. So, I love the length. I love a short little dress, and she does that so well."