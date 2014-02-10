Mar 16, 2018 @ 2:00 PM
Celebrity Parties: February 7 to February 13, 2014
-
1. Kevin Spacey and Robin Wright
were adorable on the red carpet for the season two screening of 'House of Cards' in Los Angeles. Spacey and Wright (in Kate Spade) both star in the series, which streams on Netflix today, February 14th.
-
2. Colin Farrell and Jessica Brown Findlay
continued their promotional tour of their upcoming film, 'Winter's Tale' at Odeon Kensington in London, England. Farrell and Findlay (in Christian Dior Couture) both star in the romantic drama, which hits theaters today, February 14th.
-
3. Johnny Depp and Amber Heardstepped out as a newly engaged couple for the premiere of Heard's new film '3 Days To Kill' in Hollywood. Heard (in Alexandre Vauthier) stars in the thriller opposite of Kevin Costner and Hailee Steinfeld, out in theaters on February 21st.
-
4. Zosia Mametcame out to support Cynthia Rowley's fall 2014 presentation during New York Fashion Week at the Diamond Horseshoe in the Paramount Hotel. "One of the things I love most about Cynthia is how easy all of her clothes are," says Mamet (in Cynthia Rowley) exclusively to InStyle.com. "I’m not a huge fan of something really tight, but I love a ‘60s mini dress, so a lot of the times I’ll wear what’s supposed to be a blouse of hers as a dress, which I think is what this might be. So, I love the length. I love a short little dress, and she does that so well."
-
5. America Ferrerastunned at the 64th Berlin International Film Festival held in Germany to premiere her latest film, 'Cesar Chavez.' Ferrera (in Badgley Mischka) stars in the true story opposite of Michael Peña, Rosario Dawson, and John Malkovich. The film opens in theaters everywhere on March 28th.
-
6. Bella Thorne
stood out in fuchsia at the world premiere of 'Winter's Tale' at Ziegfeld Theater in New York City. Thorne (in Kate Spade and Ippolita jewelry) also joined Colin Farrell and Matt Bomer, who both star in the film based on Mark Helprin's novel. The movie opens in theaters everywhere on February 14th.
-
7. Michael Polish and Kate Bosworthmade a date night out of Guess' celebration of New York Fashion Week with the brand's 'Road to Nashville' collection and a musical performance by Cold War Kids. Anna Kendrick, Jamie Chung, and Joe Jonas also joined Bosworth and her husband at the event.
-
8. Solange Knowleswas pretty in green at Miu Miu Women's Tales 7th Edition "Spark & Light" screening held at the Diamond Horseshoe in New York City. Solange (in Carven) has been hitting the Fashion Week circuit with appearances at Wes Gordon, Milly, Honor, and more.
-
9. Jean Dujardin and George Clooneyflashed their famous smiles during a photo call for 'The Monuments Men' in Paris, France. Dujardin and Clooney were among their fellow cast mates—including Matt Damon, Bill Murray, and John Goodman—as they are currently on a world tour promoting the film.
-
10. Lupita Nyong'o and Steve McQueenstepped out for AARP 's Movies for Grownups Awards held at the Beverly Wilshire hotel. Nyong'o, who looked flawless in a Valentino Couture dress and a red lip (in Iman Cosmetics Luxury lipstick), joined her '12 Years a Slave' director Steve McQueen for the event. "I know that she’s a new (fashion) icon, but my hope is that other (new) directors give her a chance. She’s truly a star.”
-
11. Madonna and Anne Hathawaycame together during the after-party for Lincoln Center’s American Songbook Gala honoring talent agent Bryan Lourd in New York City. Marisa Tomei, Kelly Ripa, Gwyneth Paltrow, and more also joined Madonna and Hathaway (in Calvin Klein Collection), who even took to the stage and sang a rendition of LCD Soundsystem's "New York, I l Love You But You're Bringing Me Down."
-
12. Sarah Jessica Parker and Reese Witherspoonalso stepped out for Lincoln Center's American Songbook Gala, which happened to raise $2.75 million dollars. Parker (in Dolce amp Gabbana) and Witherspoon’s (in Valentino) respective husbands, Matthew Broderick and Jim Toth also joined them at the event.
-
13. Karlie Kloss and Diane von Furstenbergshared a sweet moment together during the designer's after-show dinner held at the DVF Studio in New York City. Von Furstenberg celebrated the 40th anniversary of the wrap dress during her 'Bohemian Wrapsody' runway show featuring Kloss as one of the models.
-
14. Jennifer Hudson and Janelle Monaeposed backstage during the 2014 BET Honors held at the Warner Theatre in Washington, DC. The two stars performed onstage during the event—which honored Aretha Franklin, Nelson Mandela, and more—along with Mariah Carey and Smokey Robinson.
-
15. Jordin Sparkswas a vision in a red Badgley Mischka gown at the 22nd Movieguide Awards Gala at the Universal HIlton Hotel in California.
-
16. Neil Patrick Harriscelebrated his new honor as Harvard University's Hasty Pudding Man of the Year. The 'How I Met Your Mother' star accepted the award at Farkas Hall in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
1 of 16
Kevin Spacey and Robin Wright
were adorable on the red carpet for the season two screening of 'House of Cards' in Los Angeles. Spacey and Wright (in Kate Spade) both star in the series, which streams on Netflix today, February 14th.
Powered By ZergNet
Must Reads
Mar 15, 2018 @ 1:00 PM
Mandy Moore Just Revealed the Most Romantic Engagement Ring Story
Mar 14, 2018 @ 7:30 PM
Ansel Elgort's Girlfriend Just Shared the Sweetest Birthday Post for Her Actor Beau
Mar 14, 2018 @ 5:45 PM
Miley Cyrus Is Facing a Whopping $300 Million Lawsuit Over Her Hit We Can't Stop
Mar 14, 2018 @ 10:45 AM
Prince William's Changing Looks
Mar 13, 2018 @ 4:30 PM
We'll Always Have Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik's Matchy-Matchy Couple Moments
Mar 13, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
How Important Is It for Your Family to Like Your Boyfriend? A Psychologist Weighs In
Mar 13, 2018 @ 9:00 AM