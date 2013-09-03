Olivia Wilde Goes with a Shirtless Tuxedo, Looks AMAZING at Rush Premiere

Olivia Wilde, along with Daniel Bruhl, a pregnant Alexandra Maria Lara, and Chris Hemsworth, kicked off the world premiere of their new film, Rush at the Odeon Leicester Square in London, England over the weekend, and the actress made such a style statement in a '70s-inspired black Gucci tuxedo that the movie momentarily took a back seat to actress's red-carpet moment. But Wilde's retro pantsuit was a nod to her latest work: Directed by Ron Howard, the biographical film is based on the private and public lives of the 1970s Formula One rivals Australian Niki Lauda and British James Hunt, with Lara and Wilde playing the drivers' wives. The film will open in theaters nationwide on September 27th. Click the photo to see more pictures from this week’s celebrity parties!
1. Phillip Lim and Maria Sharapovacelebrated the launch of Lim's 3.1 Phillip Lim for Target collection at Spring Studio in New York CIty. "I've been a fan of Phillip Lim's for a really long time," said Sharapova (in 3.1 Phillip Lim for Target). "It's just fun to see him create this collection that's more affordable with his vision." The collection will be available in Target stores and target.com on September 5th.
2. Jessica Alba and Solange Knowlesalso came together (both in 3.1 Phillip Lim for Target) to celebrate the launch event for 3.1 Phillip Lim for Target in New York. The event gave guests the opportunity to preview the limited edition collection and see the 120-foot-long interactive photography display showcasing the collection worn by style tastemakers across the U.S. and Canada.
3. David Burtka, Sarah Jessica Parker and Neil Patrick Harrissupported the launch of the new 2014 Lexus IS at the Lexus Design Disrupted event at SIR Stage37 in New York City. The event also kicked off the start of Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week which runs now until September 12th.
4. Ashley and Mary-Kate Olsenalso came out to celebrate the Lexus Design Disrupted event. Hosted by ELLE creative director Joe Zee, the event celebrated fashion, design and technology. The Olsens are in town preparing for their Spring 2014 show for Elizabeth and James on Wednesday, September 11th.
5. Chrissy Teigen, Coco Rocha and John Legendwere also in attendance at the Lexus Design Disrupted in New York City. Rocha was the star of the evening as she performed in Giles Deacon's first-ever live holographic performance art experience.
6. Erin Wassonplayed host at the Vevo and 'Styled to Rock' event in New York City. The event celebrated the Style Network's and Rihanna's new show, 'Styled to Rock' which also stars Wasson (in A.L.C crop top and Dion Lee skirt). "It is really thrilling to be asked to be a part of something I really believe in," Wasson said of the show. "Especially now more than ever we are living in a worked where all the lines are blurred in the worlds of creativity."
7. Ella Eva Mireles and Eva Longoriawere the perfect mother-daughter duo at the 26th annual Hispanic Heritage Awards at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington DC. Longoria was honored with the community service award for her efforts in giving back to the latino community with the Eva Longoria Fund, which started in 2010.
8. Lily Aldridge and Nicole Richiewere looking fashionable at the 10th annual Style Awards at Lincoln Center in New York City. Richie (in Giorgio Armani) was the host for evening, while Aldridge (in Louis Vuitton) presented the award for Most Visible Brand to Victoria's Secret. "I'm excited to present the award to Victoria's Secret tonight," Aldridge said. "It's a huge honor."
9. Christie Brinkley and Rachel Zoecelebrated fashion and style at the 10th annual Style Awards, which kicked off Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week in New York City. Brinkley was at the event to present Kate Upton with the Model of year award, while Zoe received the award for Stylist of the Year. "I'm excited to see everybody," Zoe said. "I want to have fun, I want to enjoy my friends and family and I love what I do."
10. Zac Posenwas honored with the Designer of the Year award at the 2013 Style Awards at Lincoln Center in New York City. "It's such an honor," Posen exclaimed. "I'm really proud of my studio, everybody I work with and the collaboration that we have happening right now."
11. Gretchen Mol and Ron Livingstoncelebrated the premiere of 'Boardwalk Empire's' fourth season in New York City. The drama chronicles the life of politician and gangster, Nucky Thompson, which will return to HBO on Sunday, September 8th.
12. Gianvito Rossisigned a few of his shoe sketches at the Bergdorf Goodman store in New York City. The Italian shoe designer was in town to celebrate his Gianvito Rossi Collection, which is available at Bergdorf Goodman stores and bergdorfgoodman.com.
13. Paula Patton and Robin Thickeshowed some PDA at Thicke's official album release party for 'Blurred Lines' at No. 8 in New York City. The event was hosted by Treats! Magazine and featured a live performance by Thicke himself.
14. Alexa Chungcelebrated the launch of her new book, 'It,' at Liberty in London, England. The presenter, DJ, model and now author released her first book featuring a collection of drawings, photographs and personal insights. The book is available for pre-order and will hit shelves on October 29th.
15. Chrissy Teigen and John Legendattended the Fashion Week Slumber Party at 76 Wooster Street in New York City. The event was hosted by Prince and Jacob of Galore Magazine and kicked off Mercedes-Benz Fashion which starts on September 5th and runs until the 12th.
16. Orlando Bloom and Robert Downey Jr.posed backstage during the 'Romeo and Juliet' Broadway production at the Richard Rodgers Theatre in New York City. Downey attended the show in support of Bloom's debut Broadway performance in the contemporary revival of Shakespeare's romantic tragedy.
17. Michael Douglas, Justin Timberlake, Tom Ford and Samuel L. Jacksonwore their best suits for the GQ Men of the Year awards at The Royal Opera House in London, England. The 16th annual awards honored men including Tom Ford, who received the Designer trophy presented by Justin Timberlake (in Tom Ford) and Michael Douglas who accepted the Legend trophy from Samuel L. Jackson.
18. Jessica Stamcelebrated the launch of her "Team Stam" jersey collaboration with clothing brand LPD New York and the Many Hopes charity at The Jane Hotel in New York City. 100% of all proceeds from Stam's (in Sequence) jersey will go directly towards Many Hopes and their efforts in defeating poverty, building homes and schools for orphaned children in Kenya. The shirt is available to purchase at lpdnyc.com.
celebrated the world premiere of their film 'Rush' at the Odeon Leicester Square in London, England. The biopic, directed by Ron Howard, is based on the 1970s Formula One rivalry between drivers Australian Niki Lauda (Bruhl) and British James Hunt (Hemsworth). Lara and Wilde (in Gucci) also star in the film as Lauda and Hunt's respective wives. The film is due out in theaters on September 27th.
20. Sofia Vergara and Nick Lobeattended the Classic Hampton Grand Prix in Bridgehampton, New York. The 38th annual Hampton Classic is a weeklong horse show featuring the top equestrians.
21. Michelle Dockery and Freida Pintosat pretty at the Miu Miu Women's Tale Press Conference at the Excelsior Hotel during the 70th Venice International Film Festival. Dockery and Pinto (both in Miu Miu) gave a speech about women in film during the conference, which is part of a series curated by Prada and Miu Miu.
22. Debra Messing and Megan Hiltycame together at the Moet & Chandon suite in the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York during the US Open. The two 'Smash' co-stars reunited to catch Lleyton Hewitt defeat Juan Martin Del Potro in a four hour long match.