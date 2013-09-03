Olivia Wilde Goes with a Shirtless Tuxedo, Looks AMAZING at Rush Premiere

Olivia Wilde, along with Daniel Bruhl, a pregnant Alexandra Maria Lara, and Chris Hemsworth, kicked off the world premiere of their new film, Rush at the Odeon Leicester Square in London, England over the weekend, and the actress made such a style statement in a '70s-inspired black Gucci tuxedo that the movie momentarily took a back seat to actress's red-carpet moment. But Wilde's retro pantsuit was a nod to her latest work: Directed by Ron Howard, the biographical film is based on the private and public lives of the 1970s Formula One rivals Australian Niki Lauda and British James Hunt, with Lara and Wilde playing the drivers' wives. The film will open in theaters nationwide on September 27th. Click the photo to see more pictures from this week’s celebrity parties!

