Celebrity Parties: April 18 to April 24, 2014
1. Kate Walsh, Courteney Cox and Olivia Thirlbycelebrated at the premiere of Just Before I Go, which Cox directed, during the 2014 Tribeca Film Festival in New York City.
2. Andrew Garfield and Emma Stoneattended the premiere of The Amazing Spider-Man 2 in New York City, which hits theaters May 2, 2014.
3. Molly Sims and Rachel Zoeco-hosted the Baby2Baby Mother's Day Party presented by Tiny Prints in Los Angeles, which gave mothers a chance to be pampered and enjoy a beautiful celebration with their children.
4. Sarah Jessica Parkercame out to the ArtsConnection 35th Anniversary Spring Benefit in New York City.
5. Emma Roberts and James Francoattended the premiere of Palo Alto during the 2014 Tribeca Film Festival. The pair stars in the Gia Coppola-directed movie, which centers on the relationship between a troubled teen (Roberts) and her teacher (Franco).
6. Solange Knowleswent to the Q&Q Launch Event at Open House Gallery in New York City, where the watch brand celebrated their US debut. Knowles spun tunes at the event, and looked ready for spring in lemon yellow.
7. Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alveswalked the red carpet during the 2nd annual Mack, Jack & McConaughey Gala in Austin, Texas, which raised funds to benefit a handful of non-profit organizations that all reflect the organization's goal to empower kids.
8. Heather Grahamgathered at Conrad New York in New York City to celebrate the best films of the 2014 Tribeca Film Festival at the Tribeca Film Festival Awards, where she acted as a juror.
9. Rita Orafeted the launch of her Rimmel London collection at the Mercer Hotel in New York City, which includes lip and nail colors.
10. Fergie and Jennifer Hudsonattended Brown Shoe’s 100th Anniversary Celebration of being on the New York Stock Exchange in New York City, where Hudson performed to commemorate the milestone.
11. Jordana Brewster and Emmy Rossumfeted Carolina Herrera's new Archive Collection at the Beverly Hills Hotel, which reintroduces six of her most iconic prints in a range of sleek and simple silhouettes for a spring 2014 collection.
12. Elizabeth Bankslooked stylish in Monique Lhuillier at a special screening of her new film Walk of Shame in New Orleans. The comedy, co-starring James Marsden, hits theaters May 2, 2014.
13. Courteney Cox and Johnny McDaidcame out for the Vanity Fair Party during the 2014 Tribeca Film Festival at the State Supreme Courthouse in New York City.
14. Scott Campbell and Lake Bellalso attended the Vanity Fair Party celebrating the Tribeca Film Festival. Bell recently announced that she's expecting her first child with her husband Campbell, and was glowing at the event.
15. Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brenthosted the launch of Charm & Chain's Kaleidoscope Collection at Up & Down in New York City. The line features designs by Alexis Bittar, Dannijo, Erickson Beamon, Lizzie Fortunato Jewels, Lulu Frost, and Jason Pickens.
16. Justin Long and Amanda Seyfriedcame out to the opening night of Hedwig And The Angry Itch on Broadway, which stars Neil Patrick Harris.
17. Jon Favreau, Sofia Vergara and Oliver Plattcelebrated at the Chef premiere during the 2014 Tribeca Film Festival. Favreau wrote and directed the film, in which the trio stars along with Scarlett Johansson, Robert Downey Jr., and Dustin Hoffman. It opens everywhere May 9, 2014.
18. Claire Danes and Hugh Dancyattended the the 2014 New York Live Arts Gala in New York City, where the pair acted as co-chairs for the event.
19. Tom Hardylooked dashing at the premiere and after party for his film Locke, hosted by The Cinema Society and A24 at The Skylark in New York City.
20. Hilary Rhodamade a fashionable appearance at the Chanel Tribeca Film Festival Artists Dinner at Balthazar in New York City.
21. Julianne Moore and Bart Freundlichenjoyed themselves at the Chanel Tribeca Film Festival Artist Dinner, which marks the ninth annual celebration the label has hosted during the film fest.
22. Joan Smallsalso stepped out for the Chanel Tribeca Film Festival Artists Dinner, which honored a group of acclaimed artists who contributed original artwork that is being exhibited during the festival.
23. Bryan Cranstonattended the Tribeca Talks: Future Of Film: "Your Brain On Story" & "Psychos We Love" during the 2014 Tribeca Film Festival in New York City.
24. Emma Robertsstepped out for a notable cause at the New Yorkers For Children 11th Annual Spring Dinner Dance: A Fool’s Fete, which was presented by Lauren X Khoo. The event raised funds to improve the prospects of children supported by the child welfare system in New York City.
25. Katie Holmes and Zac Posenbuddied up at the Miss Meadows premiere and after party during the 2014 Tribeca Film Festival sponsored by VDKA 6100 at No. 8 in New York City. Holmes stars in the movie as an elementary teacher who moonlights as a vigilante.
26. Kevin Spacey and Robin Wrightattended the premiere of NOW: In The Wings On A World Stage at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York City, where the House Of Cards co-stars celebrated Spacey's starring role in the film, which documents the ten month international tour of the play Richard III.
27. Nicki Minaj, Leslie Mann, Cameron Diaz, Taylor Kinney and Kate Uptoncelebrated at the premiere of The Other Woman in Los Angeles, in which they all star. The hilarious film hits theaters April 25, 2014.
28. Catherine Zeta-Jones, Michael Douglas and Meryl Streepattended a gala celebrating Streep, who was presented with the 14th Annual Monte Cristo Award that honors theater artists who exemplify the playwright Eugene O’Neill’s pioneering spirit, unceasing artistic commitment to excellence, and accomplishment.
29. Roberto Aguire and Emma Watsoncelebrated the premiere of Boulevard at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York City. Watson was on hand to support Aguire, a longtime friend of the actress, as he stars in the movie.
30. Katie Holmesalso came out to support Boulevard at the film's world premiere. The movie tells the story of a devoted husband (Robin Williams) who must confront his deepest secret.
31. Nikki Reed, Michael Stahl-David and Zoe Kazanattended the premiere of In Your Eyes during the 2014 Tribeca Film Festival, in which the trio stars.
32. Mindy Kalingstepped out for the world premiere of Alex of Venice at the 2014 Tribeca Film Festival. The film was directed by Chris Messina, one of Kaling's co-stars on her hit show The Mindy Project.
33. Olivia Munnattended WonderCon in Anaheim, California to promote her latest flick, Deliver Us From Evil, a horror film she stars in alongside Eric Bana and Édgar Ramírez. The movie hits theaters July 2, 2014.
34. Julie Bowensupported a worthy cause at the 2014 Spring Break: Destination Education Benefit, an annual event hosted by City Year Los Angeles that raised over $1.5 million in funds to help keep students in school and on track to graduate.
