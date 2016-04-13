See Shakira Play Guitar for Her Son in This Beyond-Adorable Instagram Photo

This is just way too much cuteness for one Instagram snap.

Shakira posted a precious photo Wednesday of herself playing the guitar for her son Sasha. In it, the songstress sat on a white couch while wearing an all-black ensemble as her 14-month-old son cradled her knee. "Sasha, into the music! Shak," she captioned the sweet shot.

Sasha appeared to be listening intently as his smiling mom strummed her guitar. Perhaps he is a budding rock star in the making?

It's hard to believe that little Sasha is walking already, since it seems like only yesterday when the mom of two announced his birth in January 2015. Since then, the "Can't Remember to Forget You" crooner has posted several adorable shots of the little guy and his older brother, Milan, 3, including one of the duo with her and dad Gerard Pique lounging at home in matching checkered pajamas. "La familia Topo Gigio!!," she captioned it.

It's tough to get enough of this beautiful family.