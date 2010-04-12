Jan 8, 2018 @ 12:45 PM
Sexy Mom Jeans...No, Really!
-
1. Gwen StefaniGwen Stefani keeps up with sons Kingston and Zuma in comfortable boyfriend jeans, body-flaunting fitted tops and edgy-yet-functional footwear. To finish the look, she accessorizes with oversized sunglasses and a swipe of her trademark red lipstick.
-
2. Jessica AlbaJessica Alba pairs her skinny jeans with loose-fitting tops, cardis and scarves. The play on proportions makes the most of the actress' great legs while allowing her to quickly add or subtract layers as she runs errands with daughters Honor and Haven.
-
3. Salma HayekOn the red carpet she wears form-fitting dresses, but when she's spending time with daughter Valentina, Salma Hayek works her curve-appeal in high-waisted trouser jeans. The stylish star uses accessories like a straw fedora or printed scarf to give the sophisticated denim style a retro spin.
-
4. Michelle WilliamsEven when she's enjoying some off duty time with daughter Matilda, Michelle Williams always looks perfectly polished in ankle-length cropped jeans. What's her secret? A tailored topper like a menswear-inspired blazer or little black leather jacket, simply chic footwear like ankle boots or flats and her trusty Ray Bans.
-
5. Halle BerryHalle Berry likes her jeans to look lived in. The hot mama often wears distressed denim and a bodycon t-shirt while toting daughter Nahla around town.
-
6. Nicole RichieEarth mother Nicole Richie loves the boho look, and she rocks it with style in slim-fitting denim. A peasant blouse, long printed scarf and oversized felt hat give a modern hippie twist to the mother of two's tried-and-true blue jeans.
-
7. Reese WitherspoonWith two soon-to-be teenagers, Reese Witherspoon is the ultimate cool mom, keeping up with the latest trends in denim styles. Whether she's relaxed in boyfriend jeans or more polished in a pair of skinnies, the actress opts for a layered look on top, choosing lightweight long-sleeved T's and sweaters to avoid adding extra bulk.
-
8. Gwyneth PaltrowGwyneth Paltrow has great legs...and she knows how to show them off! Whether in a sleek shade of gray or classic indigo, Moses and Apple’s mom favors a sexy stovepipe silhouette, which she usually pairs with a great pair of heels.
-
9. Kate BeckinsaleKate Beckinsale's denim uniform: Sexy skinny jeans in a midnight black hue, a tailored blazer, oversized sunglasses and leg-lengthening nude pumps. It appears the actress' daughter, Lily has inherited her mom's taste in dark denim.
