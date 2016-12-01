11 Reasons We Want Yolanda Hadid to Be Our Stage Mom, Too

At Wednesday night’s Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in Paris, sexy lingerie and lace-up thigh-highs were the stars of the runway, but Yolanda Hadid was the MVP in the audience. Gigi and Bella’s mom had a front-row seat to the show, and her daughters weren’t the only ones excited to see her there.

After his epic performance, Bella’s ex-boyfriend The Weeknd ran over to give Yolanda a big hug—to audible gasps from the audience. And he’s not the only one who got an embrace: After Lady Gaga stepped off of the stage, she immediately took off her giant platform boots and ran to give a hug and a kiss to the Mama Bear.

The mom posed with Balmain's Olivier Rousteing and, of course, her gorgeous daughters. "Thank you to my girls for bringing me to Paris to witness this special moment in time," she wrote alongside a sweet Instagram.

It’s safe to say that Yolanda was this year’s Kris Jenner—models and audience members alike lined up to give her a warm embrace. So how did the mom-of-three become a stage mom for seemingly all of Hollywood? Love, support, and a whole lot of famous friends.

Here are 11 reasons why we want her to be our stage mom, too.