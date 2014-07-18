Jan 8, 2018 @ 12:45 PM
Rachel Bilson's Maternity Style
1. October 20, 2014Rachel Bilson paired her gray ribbed top with a set of black legging for an outing in West Hollywood, Calif. She carried a moss-colored Elizabeth and James sling and wore silver Birkenstock sandals.
2. October 16, 2014The Hart of Dixie star went out shopping with a friend in Hollywood, Calif., while wearing a flowing white maxi dress and silver Birkenstock sandals. She finished off the look with a pair of sunglasses and a fringed black handbag.
3. September 30, 2013The actress stepped out for lunch in Los Angeles in a breezy white sundress with blue embroidery on the bodice. She paired the Somedays Lovin’ frock with white Birkenstocks, a black Chanel bag, and aviator sunnies.
4. August 15, 2014The Hart of Dixie star highlighted her growing tummy in a brightly embroidered black smock, Alexander Wang studded bag, neon orange wrap sandals, and Ray Ban wayfarer sunglasses while out in Los Angeles.
5. August 11, 2014The actress accentuated her bump in a form-fitting ruched tank dress by Isabella Oliver while out running errands in L.A. She teamed the laid-back frock with a pair of Vans slip-ons.
6. August 7, 2014While out in L.A. for a manicure, Bilson wore a chunky zip-up cardigan over a clingy black maxidress, along with a pair of slip-on checkered Vans.
7. July 14, 2014Bilson chicly showed off her bump in an oversized linen blouse and denim shorts while shopping in Los Angeles. She paired the look with a metallic bag and pink flats.
8. July 13, 2014While running errands, the star donned a fun black dress covered in a large red apple print and nude Tory Burch flats.
9. July 11, 2014Bilson went for practical chic while out shopping, wearing a breezy white top, distressed denim jeans, sunnies, and her favorite leather Tory Burch flats.
10. June 27, 2014The actress camouflaged her growing baby bump under a white leopard print Rogan dress. She paired the casual look with flip-flops and Ray Ban sunglasses.
11. June 21, 2014Bilson went for boho chic in this patterned Free People dress, nude Tory Burch flats, Ray Ban sunglasses, and a Miu Miu bag while on her way to a party in Los Angeles.
12. June 18, 2014Bilson wore a summery yellow sheath while on vacation in Barbados with Hayden Christensen. The actress styled the look with neutral flip-flops and Ray Ban wayfarer sunglasses.
13. June 17, 2014Bilson covered up her bump while on vacation in a long, flowing paisley-print frock which she paired with neutral sandals and sunnies.
14. May 22, 2014The actress showed off her growing belly for the first time in a Beach Riot strapless bikini while vacationing with boyfriend Hayden Christensen and friends in Barbados.
