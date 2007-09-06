Hot mama? You can say that again. Before Simple Life star Nicole Richie gave birth in January, she worked maternity style the way only she can. "She's got a very chic sensibility," stylist Cristina Ehrlich told People. Richie played up her shape with formfitting layers and towering Louboutins. But, four-inch heels aside, Richie's real style secret can't be bought on Rodeo Drive. Said Ehrlich, "She's in a very happy place in her life, and I think the way she's dressing is a testament to that."



Richie channeled Audrey Hepburn when she, along with boyfriend Joel Madden, entered a Glendale courthouse in a Moschino dress with a Chloae Heloise bag and Louboutin heels.