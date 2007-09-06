Jan 8, 2018 @ 12:45 PM
Nicole Richie's Maternity Style
-
1. July 27Hot mama? You can say that again. Before Simple Life star Nicole Richie gave birth in January, she worked maternity style the way only she can. "She's got a very chic sensibility," stylist Cristina Ehrlich told People. Richie played up her shape with formfitting layers and towering Louboutins. But, four-inch heels aside, Richie's real style secret can't be bought on Rodeo Drive. Said Ehrlich, "She's in a very happy place in her life, and I think the way she's dressing is a testament to that."
Richie channeled Audrey Hepburn when she, along with boyfriend Joel Madden, entered a Glendale courthouse in a Moschino dress with a Chloae Heloise bag and Louboutin heels.
-
2. August 9Richie caught a breeze in a pearly satin tank worn over skinny jeans; she grounded the look with a Givenchy handbag and Louboutin booties.
-
3. August 9The Simple Life star dined out in a bump-hugging Rick Owens dress and red Louboutins.
-
4. August 12Chic on the cheap? Well, almost. Richie flaunted her gams in a $38 jersey dress from Urban Outfitters, but added Chanel sunnies and Lanvin flats for a luxurious finish.
BUY ONLINE NOW
Lux Symmetry tank dress, $38; at urbanoutfitters.com.
-
5. August 13Simple Life, simple style. Richie took to the street in a Mason by Michelle Mason dress worn with Louboutin wedges, Chanel sunglasses and a Givenchy bag.
-
6. August 15Believe it or not, she's with the band. Richie stays close to boyfriend Joel Madden by following him on tour with his band Good Charlotte. This summer, Richie hit the sidewalks of New York in an Emilio Pucci dress, Louboutin heels and Chanel sunnies.
BUY ONLINE NOW
Christian Louboutin mary janes, $645; at barneys.com.
-
7. August 16Halt! Richie's crimson Black Halo halter dress stopped traffic in New York City. She accessorized with a Givenchy bag, Chanel sunglasses and Christian Louboutin mary janes.
-
8. August 16Richie stepped out of her N.Y.C. ride in a bright Vanitas dress and round shades. Like Salma Hayek before her, she slipped into the favored shoe of pregnant women everywhere: flats.
-
9. August 22All a girl needs is Chanel and a cardigan: Richie layered a sheer gray sweater over a clingy black tank and leggings. She finished the look with a fedora, Louboutin wedges and a quilted Chanel bag.
-
10. August 30Richie rocked out in a black thermal dress with a fedora, flipflops and Wayfarer sunglasses. But don't blame that peacock-print scarf on Mick Jagger. She's likely taking her style cues from her boyfriend, Good Charlotte frontman Joel Madden.
BUY ONLINE NOW
Ray-Ban Wayfarer sunglasses, $129; at eluxury.com.
-
11. August 30A smiley Richie picked up a Jamba juice in a flowing Empire-waist dress paired with a Givenchy Nightingale bag.
-
12. September 7Richie took in the Spring 2008 Max Azria collection in a sparkling dress by the designer.
July 27
