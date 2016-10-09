Mila Kunis Covers Her Growing Baby Bump in Comfy Overalls

Mila Kunis is taking a page out of Olivia Wilde's maternity style guide. The 33-year-old actress was out grabbing breakfast yesterday, and her comfy-chic outfit was quite similar to an ensemble that Wilde wore a few weekends ago.

Kunis, who is expecting her second child with husband Ashton Kutcher, stepped out wearing a pair of cute denim Current/Elliott overalls that covered her growing belly. She styled the pants with a black tank top, white espadrille sneakers, and black sunglasses. Kunis looked chic, yet comfy, wearing her dark hair loose around her shoulders.

The former That '70s Show star and her 38-year-old husband have been keeping the sex and name of their little one under wraps, but Kutcher spilled the beans this week when he appeared on the TODAY show. While talking with host Savannah Guthrie, Kutcher explained that their 2-year-old daughter, Wyatt, points at Kunis's stomach and says, "Baby brother!" It was definitely a cute gender reveal, even if it was unintentional!

The Kutcher-Kunis family is too sweet, and we can't wait for three to become four.