Lauren Conrad Is Pregnant with Her First Child!

Congratulations are in order for Lauren Conrad and her husband William Tell! The lifestyle entrepreneur posted the perfect Instagram to kick off 2017: a sonogram image (held by perfectly manicured gold glitter nails natch). She captioned the pic, "Happy New Year! I have a feeling 2017 is going to be the best year yet..."

Happy New Year! I have a feeling 2017 is going to be the best year yet... A photo posted by Lauren Conrad (@laurenconrad) on Jan 1, 2017 at 7:57am PST

This will be Conrad and Tell's first child and we anticipate that the baby shower is going to be just as feminine and chic as LC's everyday style. And speaking of style, we can't wait for a year of killer maternity looks from Conrad.

Even without baby, we expect 2017 will be a busy year for Conrad who has her own website where readers can "get insider knowledge on the latest beauty and fashion trends from Lauren" herself. She also has her own line of apparel and accessories that she designs for Kohl's. Hopefully, she will get lots of help from husband William Tell. If you didn't know, Tell is formerly the rhythm guitarist for rock band Something Corporate and is now pursuing solo projects.

RELATED: Lauren Conrad's California Home Is Every Bit as Dreamy as Her Instagram

VIDEO: Lauren Conrad Bans Body-Shaming Words

Conrad will be the third Hills alum to have a baby, following Audrina Patridge who gave birth to a daughter in June and Kristin Cavallari who has three children with NFL quarterback Jay Cutler.