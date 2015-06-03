Jan 8, 2018 @ 12:45 PM
Kim Kardashian's Most Memorable Maternity Style Moments
1. November 18, 2015
Mrs. West flaunted her expectant mom curves in a form-fitting dress that she topped off with a long matching coat. Coordinating shades completed her ensemble.
2. November 7, 2015
Kardashian continued her parade of sheer dresses and jumpsuits in this latest lacy confection which she wore to the LACMA gala.
3. November 5, 2015
For an L.A. outing, the reality star wore her typical uniform of a baby bump-hugging dress. She topped off her look with a long, button-adorned black coat, heeled suede booties, and dark sunglasses.
4. October 27, 2015
For a lunch in L.A., Mrs. West wore a head-to-toe nude ensemble that included a tight midi-skirt, semi-sheer tank, and matching duster jacket. She topped off her look with a metallic choker and ankle-strap sandals.
5. October 20, 2015
Mrs. West stepped out to host a CFDA event at the Chateau Marmont in L.A. wearing a sleek ensemble by Altuzarra that highlighted her baby bump.
6. September 28, 2015
Mrs. West supported her husband by styling a pair heels that he designed with a body-hugging dress and a matching sheer trench coat.
7. September 28, 2015
The reality star stepped out in a skin-tight nude skirt, mesh top and long nude coat that put her bump in full display. With her hair slicked back and black shades firmly in place, she totally rocked it.
8. September 22, 2015
For a family outing, Kardashian tapped into her dark side with a head-to-toe black look. She styled a mid-length dress under a floor-sweeping jacket, and added cross strap heels and a choker necklace to complete the look.
9. September 20, 2015
The expecting mother stepped out in Malibu on Sunday afternoon wearing a form-fitting dress in a soft blush tone. She draped a black blazer over her shoulders, which matched her black leather pumps and her signature Céline shades.
10. September 15, 2015
Mrs. West redefined maternity style by sporting a leather mini while grabbing lunch in New York City. She paired the trendy silhouette with an edgy tee, fur coat, and thigh-high boots.
11. September 13, 2015
The expecting mother showed off her blossoming bump in a nude dress under a beige kimono style jacket. For accessories Kardashian added a contrast with black sandals and a 90s inspired choker.
12. September 10, 2015
Mrs. West donned a monochrome look in N.Y.C. that consisted of heeled booties by Kanye West and a top, skirt, and jacket by Givenchy.
13. September 9, 2015
Kardashian decided to add a bold orange color to her maternity style for an N.Y.C. outing. She chose a ribbed turtleneck dress by LaQuan Smith and peep toe boots by Givenchy.
14. September 8, 2015
Mrs. West hit the N.Y.C. street in an all-black ensemble that featured a sheer top which exposed her bra, a high-waisted skirt, tailored velvet blazer, and leather open-toe booties.
15. September 4, 2015
Kardashian stepped out in L.A. wearing a sheer pink dress, Maison Margiela jacket, strappy heels, and a simple gold necklace.
16. August 30, 2015
At the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards, the mother-to-be made a statement in a lace-up Balmain gown.
17. August 27, 2015
Mrs. West wore a cap-sleeve jersey dress, towering lace-up sandals, and oversize sunnies while running errands in L.A. She completed her look with a slick-backed 'do and a delicate gold necklace featuring her daughter Nori's name.
18. August 24, 2015
Mrs. West showed off her baby bump in a ribbed tank and skirt that she paired with an intricate coiled choker, dark sunnies, and heeled ankle-strap sandals.
19. August 21, 2015
While on vacation with her family in the Caribbean, Mrs. West rocked a skimpy bronze bikini (and looked fantastic).
20. August 15, 2015
The star stepped out in L.A. wearing a form-fitting olive green dress that she topped off with a matching trench, nude cage heels, Saint Laurent sunnies, and a Hermès bag.
21. August 10, 2015
The busy mom stopped by Barney's in a layered ensemble that included a high waist skirt, a beige top, and a floor sweeping jacket. She finished the look with a sold out pair of Jimmy Choo sandals.
22. August 4, 2015
While jetting from New Orleans to Los Angeles, Kardashian opted for a body-hugging white dress topped with a knee-length button-down shirt and paired with strappy sandals and sunnies.
23. August 03, 2015
The expecting mother showed off her chic maternity style at LAX. For this trip she paired a khaki skirt with a tan top, and kept warm under a cinnamon leather jacket.
24. July 26, 2015
The reality star stepped out in L.A. wearing a nude dress under a Juan Carlos Obando coat, which she topped off with Celine sunnies and heeled sandals.
25. July 24, 2015
For an event at LACMA, the reality star donned a sheer, ribbed jumpsuit. She capped off her sleek look with a side part and black duster.
26. July 22, 2015
Kardashian arrived at LAX airport from Paris in a black bodysuit, which she topped off with a floor-length black cardigan and paired with lace-up booties, shades, and a black purse.
27. July 21, 2015
The media mogul opted for a body-hugging brown skirt, black shirt, and navy trench paired with strappy Hermès heels and her go-to Céline sunnies while in Paris.
28. July 20, 2015
The expecting mother looked Parisian chic in a sleeveless Kimono top and pencil skirt accessorized with Manolo Blahnik heels and her favorite Celine sunglasses.
29. July 19, 2015
Kim Kardashian was in the mood for head-to-toe black as she dashed through the airport wearing a bodysuit and tube skirt under a silk trench coat with Celine shades and Hermes heels.
30. July 16, 2015
Kardashian made her rounds in Los Angeles wearing a body hugging grey dress under a khaki trench coat. For accessories she rocked designer Jimmy Choo sandals and Celine sunglasses.
31. July 13, 2015
On her way to meet a friend for dinner in Los Angeles, Kardashian opted for a Maison Martin Margiela blazer, a Proenza Schouler skirt, and Tom Ford heels.
32. July 1, 2015
Kardashian opted for an BLK Denim leather jacket over a Madeworn Guns N' Roses tee, distressed skinny jeans, and sky-high Tom Ford lace-up booties for a family bowling trip.
33. June 28, 2015
Kardashian opted for comfort in a blush-toned leotard that hugged her curves and showcased her cleavage. She elevated the unusual piece together by throwing on matching ankle-strap sandles, an oversized coat, and dark tinted sunglasses.
34. June 26, 2015
At four months pregnant, West stepped out in London looking ready to dance in a sassy Givenchy skirt, plunging body suit, and clear strap heels.
35. June 24, 2015
For MailOnline's yacht party in Cannes, France, Mrs. West donned a sheer lace LaQuan Smith maxidress over black undergarments. She topped off her look with black heeled sandals.
36. June 24, 2015
The expectant star donned head-to-stripes by Balmain during the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity in France.
37. June 22, 2015
The Selfish author made her way through LAX wearing comfortable Haider Ackermann joggers and a nude bodysuit covered with an olive trench coat.
-
39. June 12, 2015
Kardashian stepped out in L.A. wearing a tight gray dress, cool Saint Laurent sunnies, nude Alexander Wang heels, and a gold necklace.
40. June 9, 2015
The stunner opted for a monochromatic look and paired her body-hugging dress with cutout booties, oversized sunglasses, and a gray suede clutch.
41. June 2, 2015
The star donned a skintight pink latex dress and heeled sandals for a Hype Energy event in Nashville.
42. June 2, 2015
Kardashian hit the streets of New York City in a sheer green ribbed dress and lace-up heels.
43. Kim Kardashian at the 2015 CFDA Awards
Kim's baby bump made its red carpet debut at the CFDA Awards in a sheer Proenza Schouler number.
44. May 30, 2015
Mrs. West rocked a gray bodysuit and oversized outerwear to cover her barely-there tummy in the Big Apple.
