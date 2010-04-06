Jan 8, 2018 @ 12:45 PM
Celeb Mom-Approved Activities
1. Visit a Theme ParkDuring a day in Disneyland, Jennifer Garner grinned alongside daughter Violet in the Mad Tea Party ride. Not out for a spin? Her second child with husband Ben Affleck, 15-month-old Seraphina Rose Elizabeth.
2. Hit a Basketball GameIt was a family affair for the Beckham family, who took a break from soccer to take Romeo and Cruz to a Los Angeles Lakers game.
3. Pick Out Plants for the GardenMichelle Williams escorted her little sprout Matilda, holding a plant ready for the potting, down the streets of Brooklyn.
4. Head to the Beach in WinterCold weather didn’t stop Gwen Stefani from hitting the beach with her son Zuma, who’s fittingly named after Zuma Beach in California. That's what cuddly layers are for!
5. Ride a TrainHalle Berry enjoyed some quality time with daughter Nahla on a train ride around an L.A. park.
6. Go Makeup ShoppingIt was a mother/daughter makeover for Katie Holmes and Suri Cruise as they shopped for lip gloss and other beauty goodies at a New York City Sephora store. The precocious tot is quite the little lady - she's also been spotted around town in mini heels.
