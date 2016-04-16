Behati Prinsloo Shows Off Her Cute Bump in First Pair of Maternity Jeans

When you're a first-time mom, it's inevitable that you'll experience a bunch of milestones during your pregnancy. This weekend, Victoria's Secret Angel Behati Prinsloo celebrated another "first": her first pair of maternity jeans. The 26-year-old beauty (and wife of rocker Adam Levine) posted a photo of herself on social media lifitng up her sweater to reveal a sports bra and stretchy-top jeans. She captioned the snap: "Yup took the plunge. First pair of maternity jeans and it feels so good."

Prinsloo seems to really love the shot of her growing belly, posting it again in black-and-white as a six-way split (it seems to have grown quite a bit since she was spotted sporting that red bikini on the beach). Now that she's really starting to show, we can't wait to see what maternity looks she'll be modeling next. Game on Chrissy Teigen!

RELATED: Behati Prinsloo and Her Growing Bump Go Shopping with Lily Aldridge