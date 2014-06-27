Courteney Cox Confirms That She's Engaged!

Wedding bells are in order for Courteney Cox! The actress confirmed her plans to get hitched to Snow Patrol's Johnny McDaid on Twitter last night, making the announcement by posting a photo of herself and McDaid with the caption, "I’m engaged to him!"
Adorably, McDaid also tweeted the news by sharing the same photo (one minute apart from Cox) with the words: "I'm engaged to her!"
I’m engaged to him! pic.twitter.com/gsFtZkb3Bk— Courteney Cox (@CourteneyCox) June 27, 2014
Cox and McDaid, 37, have been dating since last year and their engagement follows that of Cox's buddy and Friends co-star Jennifer Aniston, who is set to marry Justin Theroux. This is McDaid's first marriage; Cox was previously married to David Arquette for 14 years.
It has certainly been a momentous year for Cox! Not only did she get engaged, but she also celebrated her 50th birthday and made her directorial debut with the film Just Before I Go. Cox spoke to InStyle.com in April about the movie, and shared how she personally related to the relationship dynamics that it portrayed.
"Well, I’m really attracted to family issues. I have a really unique situation," she told us. "Here I am, David’s my ex-husband but he’s one of my very best friends. And then I’m in a relationship [with McDaid]. And he is friends with David, and it’s kind of a new thing to be just this comfortable and this okay with everything. David just has my back."
Cox has one 10-year-old daughter, Coco Riley, from her marriage to Arquette. (We're hoping that she'll be the flower girl in McDaid and Cox's wedding.)
Congratulations to the happy couple!
Also, take a look at the most fashionable celebs who are on the road to marriage themselves.
-
1. Courteney Cox and Johnny McDaidCourteney Cox and Snow Patrol's Johnny McDaid announced their plans to get hitched in June through simultaneous tweets. She posted a photo of herself and McDaid andacaptioned, "I’m engaged to him!" McDaid shared the same photo with the words: "I'm engaged to her!" The pair have been dating since 2013.
-
2. George Clooney and Amal AlamuddinHollywood's most eligible bachelor shocked the world in late April when it was announced that he was engaged to his girlfriend of four months, Lebanon-born, London-based Alamuddin. Clooney reportedly proposed to Alamuddin over a home-cooked meal with a seven-carat emerald-cut diamond ring. We're predicting an incredibly classy black tie wedding.
-
3. Olivia Palermo and Johannes HueblThe fashion maven and German model, got engaged over New Year's in St. Barts and announced their engagement through the cutest Instagram video. "Happy New Year to everybody and this is how we celebrate it: OP said YES," Huebl said in the caption. The two are extremely fashion-forward, so their wedding surely won't disappoint!
-
4. Jenny McCarthy and Donnie WahlbergMcCarthy announced on The View in April that Wahlberg, her boyfriend of less than a year, had popped the question with a giant yellow sapphire ring. McCarthy said yes, and the duo is planning their nuptials around both of their hectic work schedules.
-
5. Gabrielle Union and Dwayne WadeUnion and Wade announced their engagement in mid-December by posting photos to their respective Instagram accounts. Union captioned hers, "Sooooo this happened… #Yessss," while Wade wrote, "She said YES!!!” The Miami Heat Shooting Guard surprised the actress with a stunning 8.5 carat diamond ring. The lovebirds will say, "I do" on August 30 in Miami.
-
6. Lauren Conrad and Wlliam Tell
LC and fiancé William Tell made it official in mid-October when Tell popped the question with a gorgeous round-cut diamond. No news yet on when the big day will take place, but judging by their engagement photos and all the wedding content that's been popping up on Conrad's blog, it won't be short on pretty details!
-
7. Hayden Panettiere and Wladimir KlitschkoThe petite actress and World Heavyweight Champion boxer (she is 5'2" and he is 6'6") officially announced their engagement last October and have been planning their nuptials ever since.
-
8. Ashley Tisdale and Christopher FrenchCue the aw: Tisdale and her musician beau French made it official last August when he proposed to her atop the Empire State Building! The pair is not revealing when the big day is, but Tisdale celebrated her bachelorette party in Miami this past weekend with pals, including Vanessa Hudgens.
-
9. Mary-Kate Olsen and Olivier SarkozyThe Elizabeth and James and the Row designer stepped out sporting a massive vintage Cartier engagement ring in March, fueling rumors that she was engaged to her boyfriend of two years, French banker Sarkozy. No news yet on when they will wed, but Olsen has said that she may design her own wedding gown.
-
10. Elizabeth Olsen and Boyd HolbrookTwo weeks after sister Mary-Kate got engaged, the younger Olsen sister made it official with Holbrook. The two, who met on the set of Very Good Girls, have been dating since 2012. Do we see a double wedding in the future?
-
11. Allison Williams and Ricky Van VeenThe Girls actress and Van Veen, one of the cofounders of CollegeHumor, dated for three years before getting engaged in March. We got a look at her gorgeous cushion cut rock a week later, and it surely didn't disappoint! We don't know yet what Williams will wear, but we do know that she has an affinity for classic, ladylike silhouettes and styles.
-
12. Amber Heard and Johnny DeppDepp confirmed the pair's engagement in March in a way that only Johnny Depp can: by wearing a women's engagement ring. Although the actors, who met on the set of The Rum Diaries, actually got engaged in January, they managed to sidestep engagement rumors for months. Depp and Heard have kept mum regarding all aspects of wedding planning, but we can confidently give guests one piece of advice: expect the unexpected.
-
13. Scarlett Johansson and Romain DauriacJohansson debuted her dazzling Art Deco engagement ring at last September's Venice Film Festival, confirming to the world that she was set to wed Dauriac, a French journalist. Since then, the actress and Dauriac, who are expecting their first child together, have been living in Paris.
-
14. Ciara and FutureCiara got an extra special gift for her 28th birthday—an engagement ring! The RampB singer's producer boyfriend proposed with a 15 carat emerald cut ring. Talk about a memorable celebration! The couple welcomed a son together on May 19.
-
15. Ashlee Simpson and Evan RossThe musically-inclined couple (Ross is the son of Diana Ross) made it official in January, when Ross popped the question with a jaw-dropping Neil Lane engagement ring. The 5-carat marquise-cut diamond, which is set in platinum and gold and accented with small rubies and 140 small white diamonds is perfect for Simpson based on her ever-changing, eclectic style!
-
16. Emma Roberts and Evan PetersThe pair, who met on the set of American Horror Story: Coven, got engaged over the 2013 holiday season. No word yet on when Roberts and Peters, who have been dating since 2012, will say, "I do," but based on Roberts' always on-trend style, her dress surely won't disappoint!
-
17. Jamie Chung and Bryan GreenbergChung and Greenberg got engaged in late December after two years of dating. InStyle accompanied Chung to Bridal Fashion Week, where she took in the Monique Lhuillier and Marchesa collections. So what kind of dress will this always-stylish actress wear? "I'm really loving the colored dresses," she told us. "I thought I wanted a white dress but now I'm considering a bit of color!"
-
18. Mila Kunis and Ashton KutcherThe That '70s Show costars, who first met in 1996 on the set of the show, dated for two years before getting engaged in February. Kunis and Kutcher are currently expecting their first child together. Based on their affinity for casual attire, we can only imagine that their wedding will be a fun-filled, laid-back party.
-
19. Alexis Bledel & Vincent KartheiserShe played his mistress on Mad Med, and in March 2013, the actor behind character Pete Campbell decided to make an honest woman out of the former Gilmore girl by popping the question.
-
20. Jennifer Aniston and Justin TherouxScreenwriter-director Junstin Theroux popped the question to Jennifer Aniston in August 2012—on Theroux's birthday!—and she said yes. While the world eagerly awaits details on the duo's wedding, People reports that the ceremony is already being planned and will take place soon.
-
21. Jason Sudeikis and Olivia WildeSaturday Night Live funny man Jason Sudeikis and actress Olivia Wilde will say "I do!" The two, who have been dating since November 2011, officially became betrothed in January 2013, and Sudeikis proposed with a large, antique diamond. They welcomed their first child together, a son named Otis Alexander, in April. Although they have kept mum about their wedding date, Wilde revealed to InStyle that Monique Lhuillier will make her and her bridesmaids' dresses.
-
22. Brad Pitt and Angelina JolieAfter eight years together-and six children-Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are officially engaged. Why the sudden decision? "It is a promise for the future and their kids are very happy," Pitt's manager told People. "No date is set at this time." Pitt collaborated on the ring, which features an elongated tablet shaped diamond surrounded by smaller stones, with L.A. based jewelry designer Robert Procop. "Brad had a specific vision for this ring, which he realized over a yearlong collaboration with Robert," Procop's team said in a statement.
-
23. Kate Hudson and Matthew BellamyKate Hudson appeared on the Today show in April of 2011 and couldn't hide the new addition to her left ring finger from co-host Matt Lauer. He immediately asked, "Is this new?" Hudson, whose fiancee is Muse frontman Matthew Bellamy had previously told InStyle, "A wedding is a beautiful thing, and I love the idea of two people celebrating their love and bringing their families together." Hudson also recently gave birth to her second child, her first with Bellamy, a son named Bingham Hawn Bellamy.
-
24. Jessica Simpson and Eric JohnsonSan Francisco 49ers player Eric Johnson popped the question to his girlfriend of five months, Jessica Simpson, on November 11th, 2010. Months later Simpson announced she was pregnant and that the couple has plans to wait until after the arrival of their baby to get married-except seven months after giving birth to daughter Maxwell in May 2012, Simpson found out she was pregnant again. She gave birth to son Ace in June of 2013, and the pair is set to wed the weekend of July 4th.