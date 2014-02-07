Mar 16, 2018 @ 2:00 PM
Celebrity Bikinis 2012
-
1. Miranda KerrVictoria Secret angel Kerr was spotted on the shores of Sydney modeling a leopard-print bikini.
-
2. Taylor SwiftThe country star showed her love for red (the name of her new album) in a polka-dot bikini by Esther Williams Swimwear on the shores of Hyannis Port, Massachusetts, where she was spotted holding hands with her 18-year-old beau Conor Kennedy (though they've since split). Shop the style for $90 at modcloth.com.
-
3. Ashley GreeneThe Twilight Saga star worked the Malibu waves in an itsy bitsy olive bikini.
-
4. Brooke BurkeThe fitness maven showed off her boogie boarding skills in a blue balconet top and white board shorts in Malibu.
-
5. Doutzen KroesThe Victoria's Secret angel took a dip in Miami in a rainbow string suit.
-
6. Gwen StefaniThe singer showed off her rock-hard abs in a leopard-print bikini while vacationing in Florida with her husband and sons.
-
7. Kim KardashianKardashian walked the Miami shoreline in a Bond girl-worthy red and black suit.
-
8. Katy PerryThe singer chose Bantu's tie-dye two-piece for a Miami stay. The suit sells for $175, and can be found at The Webster in Miami (call 305-673-5548 for more information).
-
9. Carrie UnderwoodThere's nothing basic about this black bikini! The country singer picked an ebony two-piece with rainbow-bright piping for a trip to her husband's Canadian home.
-
10. RihannaWhile visiting St. Tropez, Rihanna mixed prints in a zig-zag bikini triangle top and magenta bottoms.
-
11. Elle MacphersonThe 49-year-old supermodel worked a navy floral-print bikini and a raffia cowboy hat in Ibiza.
-
12. Maria MenounosMaria Menounos took a plunge in the Pacific wearing a pastel floral two-piece.
-
13. Jennifer LopezJennifer Lopez turned heads in a crimson bikini with an asymmetrical strap as she enjoyed a day at the beach in Fortaleza, Brazil with her boyfriend Casper Smart and twin children Max and Emme.
-
14. Alessandra AmbrosioSupermodel Alessandra Ambrosio hit the Malibu sand in a printed orange bikini and white cut-offs.
-
15. Kate HudsonThe mom of two enjoyed the beaches of Greece in a scalloped black bikini and bright yellow sunnies.
-
16. Ashley TisdaleThe actress celebrated her 27th birthday on the beaches of Malibu in a lime green fringe bikini and denim cut-offs.
-
17. Jessica BielJessica Biel went for a sporty look while on vacation in Puerto Rico, layering a wetsuit top over a bronze bikini.
-
18. Emily VanCampThe Revenge actress took a dip in a snakeskin suit while visiting Monaco with her co-star Josh Bowman.
-
19. Miley CyrusThe pop singer soaked up the sunshine at the Delano Hotel in Miami wearing a baby blue Giejo bikini.
-
20. Ashley OlsenHalf of The Row's designing duo enjoyed her Hawaiian vacation in a zigzag bikini top and black bottoms.
-
21. Gabrielle UnionThe actress walked the sands of Miami Beach in a teeny white bikini with orange sunbursts and blue string ties.
-
22. RihannaThe pop star took a dip in the Hawaiian waves wearing a L*Space black "Dolly" bandeau top ($68, amazon.com) with matching "Monique" bottoms ($68, freepeople.com). She paired the look with Hat Attack's raffia cowboy hat ($96, hatattack.com).
-
23. Rachel BilsonWith boyfriend Hayden Christensen by her side, the Hart of Dixie star splashed around Barbados wearing a black and silver two-piece.
-
24. Hayden PanettiereThe actress worked a brown string bikini while practicing her backhand on a Hawaiian vacation.
-
25. Demi LovatoDemi Lovato hit the beach in Rio de Janiero, Brazil wearing a bronze bandeau bikini.
-
26. Julia RobertsThe actress was spotted splashing around in Tory Burch halter bikini while vacationing in Hawaii.
-
27. Selena GomezSelena Gomez filmed a scene from her upcoming film, Spring Breakers, in a mint green bikini and powder blue shorts.
-
28. Doutzen KroesVictoria's Secret model Doutzen Kroes chose a strawberry two-piece to play in the sand with her son in Miami.
-
29. Lucy Hale and Ashley BensonPretty Little Liars Lucy Hale and Ashley Benson had fun in the sun at the Bongo Bikini Shack on Miami Beach. Hale and Benson are the spring faces of the clothing line.
-
30. Audrina PatridgeAudrina Patridge picked a floral bikini to spend the day soaking up natural rays in Los Angeles.
-
31. Taylor SwiftIn March 2012, the country singer enjoyed Cottesloe Beach in Australia wearing a Marc by Marc Jacobs retro-inspired halter neck two-piece.
-
32. Bethenny FrankelThe reality star walked the beaches of Miami in a sunny yellow triangle bikini, floppy straw hat, and aviator frames.
-
33. AnnaLynne McCordThe star of 90210 headed to the beach in Los Angeles in high-waisted sailor short bottoms and a floral yellow top. She played up the color of her top with a bright striped beach bag.
-
34. Lea MicheleThe Glee star jetted off to Mexico to soak up some rays in a navy two-piece.
-
35. Kim KardashianKim Kardashian posed poolside in a black bikini during a visit to her friend’s Miami mansion.
-
36. Scarlett JohanssonScarlett Johansson took a dip in the Hawaiian water wearing an aqua Vitamin A by Amahlia Stevens halter-neck bikini.
-
37. Vanessa HudgensVanessa Hudgens showcased her boho style in a printed chocolate bikini and delicate jewelry while vacationing in Hawaii. The finishing touch? A flower in her hair!
-
38. Sheryl CrowSheryl Crow hit the sand in Maui wearing a red two-piece with a striped design.
-
39. Megan FoxMegan Fox mixed up her beach style by pairing Bikini Thief's striped top with solid black bottoms while vacationing in Hawaii. Find the top for $92 at bikinithief.com.
-
40. LeAnn RimesLeAnn Rimes slipped into a tangerine two-piece by Acacia for a visit to Maui.
-
41. Jessica AlbaThe mom of two hit the beach in a hot pink Vitamin A by Amahlia Stevens two-piece in Cabo San Lucas for the New Year.
-
42. Miley CyrusMiley Cyrus took a dip in Hawaii wearing a tangerine bandeau and matching bottoms. She vacationed there over New Year's with then-beau Liam Hemsworth.
-
43. Elle Macpherson"The Body" Elle Macpherson showed off her toned muscles while surfing in Byron Bay, Australia.
-
44. Cindy CrawfordThe supermodel took a walk in the sand in Cabo San Lucas.
-
45. Rosie Huntington-WhiteleyThe Victoria's Secret and Burberry model enjoyed the sun with boyfriend Jason Statham in Miami over New Year's. She wore a mixed print bikini by Zimmermann, available for $250 at shopbop.com.
-
46. Kimora Lee SimmonsSimmons chose a purple triangle top and gray string bottoms when she hit the sand on vacation in St. Barts.
-
47. Mischa BartonBarton soaked up the sun in Miami Beach in a black two-piece and white shades.
-
48. Cameron DiazThe actress slipped into a sporty yellow and gray bikini to hit the sand in Hawaii.
-
49. Stephanie SeymourThe model chose a white monokini for her dip in the waters of St. Barts.
