7 Surprising Celebs Running the New York City Marathon This Weekend

If you’ve ever been on the sidelines of the New York City Marathon, you know it's a people-watching opportunity like no other. There are usually more than 50,000 runners from around the world that test their limits throughout all five city boroughs, and if you look hard enough, you can usually spot a spandex-clad celeb or two in the mix. Everyone from Ryan Reynolds to Katie Holmes have crushed the 26.2 mile run in the past, and this year, a whole new crop of stars are up for the challenge. Keep scrolling to see who will be lacing up their sneakers this Sunday, Nov. 5.
1. Candice Huffine
After watching the race from the 10-mile mark last year, the model has decided to take on the challenge herself. "Last year I was a brand-new runner with zero intention of ever running a race of this distance,” she wrote on Instagram. "But that's the funny thing about life and goals and drive ... they all step in and step up and have you surprising yourself. The nerves are real. The excitement is even stronger!"
2. Carole Radziwill
Any Real Housewives of New York City fan knows that Carole Radziwill does not like to work out. That’s why it was so surprising when the reality star and writer announced that she was training for this year’s run. Wonder if Bethenny Frankel will be in her cheering squad?
3. Kevin Hart
“Every mile that I run during the marathon is to help raise funds for education scholarships,” wrote Hart on Instagram. The actor kicked off the donations himself, donating $50,000 for his charity, Help From the Hart. So far, he has raised over $272,000.
4. Karlie Kloss
Kloss, a first-time marathon runner, will no doubt be the best-dressed of the group. After training for months in a bunch of covetable Adidas by Stella McCartney looks, she posted an Insta video yesterday in her chicest workout look to date. The model is running to raise money for her nonprofit Kode with Klossy.
5. Nev Schulman
Need proof that Catfish host Nev Shulman is ready for Sunday’s race? Just check out his hashtag #RunWithNev. He's been posting his progress (and Central Park sprints) since he started training in May.
6. Prince Royce
If you couldn’t tell by all of his shirtless running Instas, yes, Prince Royce is indeed running the N.Y.C. marathon too. The singer has great motivations beyond his six pack: raising money for both the National Kidney Foundation and Change for Kids.
7. Tiki Barber
The former NFL running back is an old pro at the marathon game, already completing six races in the three years that he’s been training. Fun fact: Barber credits baseball player and pal CC Sabathia and his wife, Amber, for encouraging him to run his first marathon at a barbecue a few years back.