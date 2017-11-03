7 Surprising Celebs Running the New York City Marathon This Weekend

If you’ve ever been on the sidelines of the New York City Marathon, you know it's a people-watching opportunity like no other. There are usually more than 50,000 runners from around the world that test their limits throughout all five city boroughs, and if you look hard enough, you can usually spot a spandex-clad celeb or two in the mix. Everyone from Ryan Reynolds to Katie Holmes have crushed the 26.2 mile run in the past, and this year, a whole new crop of stars are up for the challenge. Keep scrolling to see who will be lacing up their sneakers this Sunday, Nov. 5.

