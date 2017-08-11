These Chic Celebrities Dared to Wear Their PJs in Public

Elle Fanning stepped out on Manhattan’s Upper East Side on Friday in an ultra-trendy pair of Prada pajamas bearing a yellow race car print.
The actress paired her designer sleepwear with white sneakers with crystal buckles (shop a similar look here), adding a pair of chic tinted sunnies atop her head.
It’s far from the first time we’ve seen a celebrity wearing legitimate pajamas outside, confidently carrying the look like it’s a classic staple—and, well, it kind of is…
VIDEO: Coinage: Take These 5 Vacations Before You Have Kids
Scroll down below to see your favorite celebs donning sleep-inspired fare like the sidewalk’s a runway.
-
1. Hailey Baldwin
Baldwin dared to bare in a satin lingerie-inspired slip dress with lace cutouts for a night out in L.A. She paired the bold pajama-esque look with white stilettos (shop a similar pair here) and a sleek blowout.
-
2. Kate Beckinsale
-
3. Gigi Hadid
No one rocks a pair of street-worthy PJs quite like Gigi. The 22-year-old model stepped out in N.Y.C. in a pair of pale blue pinstriped pajamas with red piping (shop a similar look here), which she wore with a red bra by Fleur du Mal, white go-go boots, and red-rimmed cat-eye sunglasses. Hadid, sans purse (or fanny pack!) carried only a venti Starbucks cup on her cosmopolitan stroll.
-
4. Jessica Alba
The Sin City star rocked a floral two piece like no other, pairing her Dolce & Gabbana PJs (shop a similar look here) with a black crop top, a bejeweled black clutch, and a delicate flower in her hair.
-
5. Selena Gomez
Gomez kicked off her reign as the PJ queen in a pair of navy sleepwear (shop a similar look here), which she complemented with a bold red lip and matching sandals.
-
-
7. Heidi Klum
Klum paired her tunic-style pajamas with a crescent-shaped leather bag (shop a similar look here), black flip-flops, beaded necklaces, and a pair of golden aviator sunnies.
-
8. Kiernan Shipka
The Mad Men alum made sleepwear look like the most glamorous red carpet attire when she attended an event in navy silk Prada pajamas ($2,250; net-a-porter.com), an embellished ice blue Prada clutch, and silver sandals.
-
-
10. Kim Kardashian West
The reality star went for a lunch date in a silky lace nightgown (shop a similar look here) that she paired with strappy black sandals, matching shades, and a light rain jacket.
-
11. Cara Delevingne
The model-cum-actress stepped out in a colorful PJ-inspired jumpsuit from Stella McCartney's 2015 Resort collection (shop a similar style from the designer here).
-
12. Amal Clooney
Mrs. Clooney made a splash in a nightgown-inspired ivory and cream-colored silk gown with lace detailing (shop a similar look here).
-
13. Kate Hudson
The actress and fitness guru attended an event in matching 3.1 Phillip Lim separates and suede platform pumps (shop a similar look here).
-
14. Madonna
This Material Girl hit the red carpet wearing a thin slit-bearing silk nightgown (shop a similar look here).
-
15. Sofia Coppola
The director arrived on the arm of designer Marc Jacobs at the 2013 Met Gala in a pair of silvery silk pajamas (shop a similar look here).
-
16. Kendall Jenner
Jenner traipsed about in a pair of patterned Gucci pajamas (top: $1,750; shopspring.com, bottom: $1,300; shopspring.com) and strappy black stilettos.
-
17. Ryan Gosling
The Hollywood dreamboat attended Cannes Film Festival in a navy pajama-esque top (shop a similar look here), white pants, and tuxedo dress shoes.
-
18. Elle Fanning
The youngest Fanning sis stepped out in N.Y.C. in a pair of Prada racecar PJ's and crystal-buckle sneakers (shop a similar style here).