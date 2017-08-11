These Chic Celebrities Dared to Wear Their PJs in Public

Elle Fanning stepped out on Manhattan’s Upper East Side on Friday in an ultra-trendy pair of Prada pajamas bearing a yellow race car print.

The actress paired her designer sleepwear with white sneakers with crystal buckles (shop a similar look here), adding a pair of chic tinted sunnies atop her head.

It’s far from the first time we’ve seen a celebrity wearing legitimate pajamas outside, confidently carrying the look like it’s a classic staple—and, well, it kind of is…

Scroll down below to see your favorite celebs donning sleep-inspired fare like the sidewalk’s a runway.