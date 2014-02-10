11 Celebrity Instagrams from the Front Rows at #NYFW

New York City has been abuzz for the past four days as countless designers have showcased their latest collections during New York Fashion Week, and while the industry has been busily attending shows, so has some of Hollywood's most stylish. AnnaSophia Robb, Carrie Underwood, Jamie Chung, and many more have been spotted in the front row taking in the collections, and like the rest of us they have been actively sharing their favorite moments on Instagram. From a cute selfie from Robb and Underwood to a backstage shot of Chung and the designers of Cushnie et Ochs, click through the gallery to see the 11 celebrity fashion week 'grams that had us double-tapping this weekend.
MORE:
• The InStyle Editors to Follow on Instagram for #NYFW
• Share a Photo of Yourself from 1994 #InStyle20
• Last Week's Best Celebrity Instagrams
-
1. Jamie ChungAfter sitting front row at the Cushnie et Ochs show, Jamie Chung headed backstage to congratulate designers Carly Cushnie and Michelle Ochs.
-
2. AnnaSophia Robb and Carrie UnderwoodA front row selfie? Why not! AnnaSophia Robb and Carrie Underwood snapped a quick photo while waiting for the Rebecca Minkoff show to start.
-
3. Emmy Rossum and Jamie Chung"If I was engaged to Bryan Greenberg the ring would only fit on my PINKY!" captioned Emmy Rossum, who shared this Instagram of the two playing around backstage at Monique Lhuillier.
-
4. Joe JonasJoe Jonas is becoming quite the fashion week fixture! He hung out with designer Richard Chai and another pal while taking in presentations at Milk Studios.
-
5. Sophie TurnerGame of Thrones's Sophie Turner snapped this photo of her co-star Maisie Williams getting ready to go to the Christian Siriano show.
-
6. Olivia PalermoEveryone's favorite New York Fashion week style star, Olivia Palermo, documented her gorgeous outfit (and front row seat) during day 4.
-
7. Jesse Metcalfe and Cara SantanaFashion week's most stylish couple, Jesse Metcalfe and Cara Santana took in Herve Leger's packed show and posed for this cute photo opp after.
-
8. Zosia MametMamet captioned this photo of herself, Anna Kendrick, Carrie Underwood, and AnnaSophia Robb with one of her famous lines from Girls: "Obvi we're the ladies."
-
9. Anna KendrickKendrick "checked out her mug" while waiting for the Jill Stuart show to start in the Mercedes-Benz Green Room at Lincoln Center.
-
10. Kelly RowlandKelly Rowland had to get a taste of the sweet chocolate waterfall at Opening Cermony's fall show.
-
11. Bella ThorneThe young star posted this photo of her intricately braided updo before heading to the tents.