11 Celebrities Who Had Kids Before Getting Married

Carriage > marriage.
Things we learned in kindergarten: first comes love, then comes marriage, then comes a baby in a baby carriage. Cute, but sometimes carriage comes before marriage, and there's simply nothing wrong with that — especially if you and your partner are in a happy relationship. Just ask these celebrity couples, all of whom welcomed little ones into the world before walking down the aisle.
1. Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis
Ashton and Mila met on the set of That '70s Show in 2012, popped out a baby daughter in 2014, and got married in 2015. Not exactly the most conventional timeline, but a completely adorable one. "Wyatt was just incredibly well behaved, incredibly," Ashton's co-star Jon Cryer said. "Give that girl a show, cause she’s just gorgeous… and just charming everybody, and she’s just 8 months old."
2. Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise
Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise got married during a insanely fancy castle wedding in Italy, and you better believe Suri was right there with them. This little lady was born in April 2006, while her parents wedding took place a few months later in November. Also, apparently she "cooed" during the ceremony.
3. Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard
Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard promised not to get married until DOMA was overturned, and (unlike Angie and Brad) they followed through. However, these two didn't hold back on having kids — their first daughter, Lincoln, was born seven months before their 2013 wedding.
4. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West had been living the good life with North West for a full four months before Kanye popped the question. The adorable baby was just shy of a year when her parents eventually tied-the-knot in Florence, Italy. By the way, they chose the fancy location because they conceived North there. The more you know!
5. Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves
Matthew and Camila have three children together — two out of three of whom were born before their parents put a ring on it. The couple got engaged in 2011 (one year after the birth of their daughter), and made it official in 2012. “I had to get to the point where I saw it as more than just the thing to do,” McConaughey told GQ. “I wanted to really want to. You know, I didn’t want it to be a destination; the fun is that we’re on the adventure together. And look, some of it had to do with her putting it on me. It took her going, ‘C’mon, Big Boy, Mr. Easygoing-We’ll-Get-to-It-When-We-Get-to-It. Either s— or get off the pot.’”
6. Madonna and Guy Ritchie
The Queen of Pop and her Guy (see what we did there?) married in December 2000, but their son, Rocco, was born the August prior — making him four months old at his parents' castle wedding.
7. Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson
Jessica and Eric welcomed both their son and daughter to the world before tying the knot in 2014. In fact, little Ace served as a ring bearer, while Maxwell was a flower girl. "I definitely look forward to the day that I can look into his eyes and make that commitment that we both really long for," Jessica joked before tying the knot. "He's just got to stop knocking me up!"
8. Mark Wahlberg and Rhea Durham
Mark and his model girlfriend made it official in 2009 after having three children together, and their wedding couldn't have been more low-key. The Catholic ceremony was attended by their kids and just twelve close friends in Beverly Hills. "I was not prepared to be married ... when I was 20 or 30," Mark said of his delayed nuptials. "Committing to making it work and all the other things that go into building a solid foundation is where I'm at now." By the way, Mark and Rhea announced the impending arrival of their fourth child shortly after their wedding.
9. Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied
Natalie and Benjamin met on the set of Black Swan, and their relationship can best be described as "whirlwind." The couple welcomed their son into the world in June 2011, and got married in California's Big Sur in August, 2012.
10. Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie waited to get married until it was legal for everyone, and as a result they had a whole brood of kiddos witness their union (though it should be noted, they weren't actually able to hold out until DOMA was overturned). "It means so much to my kids, and they ask about it," Brad said after getting engaged in 2012. "And it means something to me, too, to make that kind of commitment."
11. Nicole Richie and Joel Madden
Former Simple Life star, Nicole Richie, married Good Charlotte singer Joel Madden in a winter 2010 wedding, and their two children (born 2008 and 2009) were definitely in attendance. "I think for both of us, we are going to do it because we want to, not because that's what you do," Nicole said on waiting to get married. "We're going to do it when the time's right."