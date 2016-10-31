13 Celebrities Who Are Emotionally Invested in the World Series

For most of us, the World Series is the time of the year when your S.O. forces you to watch baseball for what feels like a week straight while you get totally behind on The Voice. Unless you live in near Chicago or Cleveland, it can be hard to truly get into the Fall Classic, no matter how many times you’re told about the 108-year drought.
But for these celebrities, the 2016 World Series is like the Holy Grail of baseball. Whether they’re rooting for the Chicago Cubs or the Cleveland Indians, they’ve invested their whole heart in the game, sometimes even flying across the country to watch the action unfold in front of their eyes.
Cubs fans like Lady Gaga, Bill Murray, and Vince Vaughn have thrown out the first pitch or sung “Take Me Out to the Ball Game” during the best-of-seven series, while America’s dad Tom Hanks has rallied Indians fans with a battle call: “Go Tribe!”
Keep scrolling for 13 celebrity Cubs and Indians fans who are—no doubt—emotionally invested in the outcome of the 2016 World Series.
1. Lady Gaga: Chicago Cubs
Gaga went out for Game 5 of the World Series in Chicago, donning a "Cubs" tee and posing with the team mascot. "We had SO MUCH FUN last night I walked into that stadium and just knew they were gonna win!" she captioned this Instagram.
2. Bill Murray: Chicago Cubs
The longtime fan led the crowd in singing "Take Me Out to the Ball Game" during the 2016 Fall Classic, rallying fans with his enthusiasm.
3. Tom Hanks: Cleveland Indians
Murray's celebrity look-alike is also majorly invested in the World Series, but he's rooting for the other team! After hosting Saturday Night Live in October, he closed out the show with an embattled, "Go Tribe!"
4. Vince Vaughn: Chicago Cubs
The comedic actor is a diehard Cubs fan, and was given the honor of singing "Take Me Out to the Ball Game" during the high-stakes Game 4.
5. Hillary Clinton: Chicago Cubs
The presidential hopeful is known as a New York Yankees fan, but her allegiance to the Cubs goes back even further. Her traveling press secretary captured this incredible photograph at the moment when Clinton found out her team was headed to the World Series.
6. Drew Carey: Cleveland Indians
Comedian Drew Carey is a major Indians fan, seen here throwing out the first pitch at a game back in 2006.
7. Julia Louis-Dreyfus: Chicago Cubs
The Veep star has worn her allegiance to the Cubs on Twitter, celebrating when they won the National League pennant. "Yeah! Yeah! Yeah! #GoCubsGo," she wrote.
8. Bette Midler: Chicago Cubs
The baseball fan took to Twitter on the night the Cubs clinched the pennant, writing, "I'll tell you what's happening, the Cubs are going to the World Series! Wow! And Cleveland is going too! The drought is OVER!"
9. Taylor Kinney: Chicago Cubs
The Chicago Fire star proved his allegiance to the city goes further than just his TV character. In this photo, Kinney throws out the first pitch at a Cubs game back in 2012.
10. LeBron James: Cleveland Indians
The baskeball star brought the Cleveland Cavaliers to victory in 2016, and he'd like nothing more than for his city to become world champions in baseball as well this same year.
11. Jake Johnson: Chicago Cubs
The New Girl star is a Chicago native both on the show and in real life! Johnson sings "Take Me Out to the Ball Game" in this epic photo from Wrigley Field.
12. John Cusack: Chicago Cubs
The actor is a major fan of the Chicago Cubs, cheering on his team in this 2007 photo. During the 2016 World Series, Cusack has taken to live-Tweeting games.
13. Kid Cudi: Cleveland Indians
The rapper and Cleveland native is a lifelong Indians fan. He's thrown out the first pitch at Progressive Field and he'll definitely be cheering on the Tribe during the 2016 World Series.